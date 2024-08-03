JACKSON: We are not better than this today

Six people wounded by gun violence on a very late Friday evening in Kankakee was an unfortunate yet preventable incident. Six people shot in one night. Those are numbers typically associated with bigger populations. What has been reported as an altercation that began between juveniles should never have escalated into multiple life-threatening incidents by adults. It was a wasted teachable moment.

Inevitably after a senseless act of violence, some well-meaning person makes the proclamation, “We are better than this!” Contrarily, the escalation and frequency and heinousness of violent crime refute any notion that we are better. Facts suggest maybe we are not better than this.

Despite the best efforts by those tasked with solving crime, we are not realizing the safest return on that investment. And we won’t see a real reduction in violence until those directly responsible for preventing such crimes, those being parents and family and other enablers, are held to the same standards or expectations as we do our law enforcement. Especially, when police are not allowed to use every means necessary to prevent violence. As long as bad, illegal, dangerous behavior is acceptable, things and times in Kankakee and anywhere elsewhere there is epidemic gun violence, it will not be better.

If we can prevent forest fires, we can prevent gunfire. We don’t ban matches. We don’t need to ban guns. That is not the solution. A book of matches and a loaded handgun in the same kitchen drawer are equally harmless until an undisciplined, irresponsible, careless sole misuses them.

Sadly, we are in a second generation of grandparents who fear their grandchildren. It is unfathomable to think that the one grandparent I was fortunate enough to know would fear me or my siblings or my friends. Or that she, even with the aid of a cane, would not hesitate to immediately nip in the bud whatever wrong we were doing. We were better because we respected authority. There was an authority that extended beyond our homes that ruled with sternness and firmness. Because we have lost that ruling feeling, we are not better than this today.

At some point, we have to become sick and tired of being sick and tired of the blatant disrespect for life and law and of the stupidity than has become the norm. We shouldn’t have to wait until there are multiple fatalities before we do the right thing. We have to stop thinking it is someone else’s responsibility to fix. We have to be better than this.

All hope is not lost. We can be better than this. However, we can stop the violence only when we stop coddling the violent. We are those who live in the communities where the violence occurs. We are those who live in crime-rampant areas and look the other way. We are those who expect the government or some ethereal force to stop what we allow. We are fools to expect the ills of our communities to be remedied by a legislative and judicial system that has gone softer on crime than scared grandparents.

Gunfire is an almost daily occurrence here. That more innocent people are not injured is a matter of luck. Something we should not rely on. The level of safety of our communities has to be vigilantly assumed by every resident. We could be better than this. We should be better than this. We used to be better than this. But, at this point, we can’t continue to lie to ourselves. Because, evidently, we are not better than this.

We have to stop lying to ourselves. Lives still matter.