GUEST VIEWPOINT: It's not beanbags, Genevra Walters

I was surprised at Genevra Walters’s comment in a July 20 Daily Journal article describing her decision to run for mayor of Kankakee. She said, “She is not running against (incumbent mayor) Curtis, but rather on the possibilities of what Kankakee can be.”

What a peculiar statement. Words have meaning, as I’m sure everyone, including PhDs, must recognize. Politics is a zero-sum game, which means that if one person wins, the other loses. For Ms. Walters’ statement to make sense, it would have to mean that both Ms. Walters and Chris Curtis, the incumbent mayor, could end up serving as mayor of Kankakee. Of course, that is impossible (although it might not be such a bad idea). Ms. Walters must also know that because she says in the same article, “There are two Kankakees when there should only be one.”

Clearly, Ms. Walters was being less than intellectually honest when she said she was not running against Chris Curtis. Curtis must lose and give up his mayor’s job for her to win. She is running against Chris Curtis, whether she wants to admit it. This means that she and Chris Curtis will engage in a political contest over the next several months in which each will try to persuade more voters than his or her opponent. In trying to persuade voters, Ms. Walters and Mr. Curtis will not only present their qualifications for office to the voters but also point out the weaknesses in their opponents’ qualifications for office.

To point out weaknesses is a form of attack upon the opponent, even if the campaign is run honorably. I know this from personal experience in four campaigns: two for state’s attorney, one for the House, and one for the bench. Attacking opponents’ qualifications is part of the political process, part of a “political battle.” To not wage an attack on an opponent’s shortcomings disrespects the public, which deserves a full accounting of the candidates to make a wise selection at the polls. As my mentor and close friend, retired Appellate Court and Circuit Court Judge John Michela, the founder of Drug Court in Kankakee County, was known to say, “Politics is not beanbags.”

The candidates for mayor will each present to the voters their vision for the future of the City of Kankakee (and the wider community dependent upon the city) and their credentials, which will largely consist of experience and achievements. They will do this to defeat their opponent. If either sees that their opponent has done poorly in a previous position, they would be a fool not to point this out to the voters. No one wants a fool as their mayor.

Regarding Mayor Curtis, in addition to his vision for the city’s future, he will be judged on his performance as mayor for the past four years. Has the crime rate gone up or down or stayed the same? Have new businesses been brought into the city? Have the city’s finances, both tax revenues and expenditures, served the citizens of the city well? Has the mayor been a good steward of the city’s funds? If there is a negative in any of these or many other categories, how does the mayor explain what has occurred and his plans for improvement?

Regarding Genevra Walters, in addition to her vision for the city’s future, she will be judged on her performance as the Kankakee School District superintendent. Her position as school superintendent put her in a position to make major contributions to the quality of life in the City of Kankakee. In her 10 years as superintendent, has the high school graduation rate decreased, increased, or remained the same? As she leaves the school district after 10 years, how do students in the grade schools, middle school, and high school compare with other schools in terms of reading and math skills? Has she been a good steward of the school district funds?

Over the next several months, Mayor Curtis and challenger Walters (and any others who may file for election) will engage in a political campaign to offer the voters their vision for the city’s future while defending their own record and attacking their opponents’ record. May the best to emerge from this battle be the winner.