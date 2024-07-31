Voice of the People: Addressing critical maternal health needs in Illinois

As Chicago Volunteer Doulas (CVD) expands its services to downstate Illinois, the organization is poised to address critical maternal health needs in communities such as Kankakee and Will counties through its 100 Doulas Rising Leadership Development program. This initiative will soon provide much-needed doula services and certification training to these areas, ensuring comprehensive support for families during pregnancy and birth.

CVD is set to celebrate a significant milestone with the graduation of the first two cohorts from its 100 Doulas Rising program. Spearheaded by Executive Director Lakeesha Harris, this program addresses the urgent need for maternal health support, particularly for Black, Brown and Indigenous birthing people in Illinois, who often face significant resource gaps. The initiative underscores CVD’s commitment to improving maternal health outcomes and fostering social justice across the state.

The upcoming graduation event will honor the newly trained doulas who have completed the DONA certification training offered at no cost by the program. These doulas are now equipped with the skills to provide vital support during labor, postpartum care, and pregnancy loss, enhancing the birthing experience for countless families. Their role is crucial in reducing stress and anxiety for expectant birthing people, leading to better health outcomes for both parents and infants.

The alarming maternal mortality rates in Illinois underscore the importance of this program. According to the latest March of Dimes Report Card, the maternal mortality rate in Illinois is 23.5 per 100,000 births, with Black women facing mortality rates up to three times higher than their white counterparts. By training and supporting doulas, CVD is making a tangible impact on these statistics, working towards equitable care for all birthing people.

The event will be held on Aug. 3 in Chicago, IL. For more information about the program, visit bit.ly/raise100doulas.

<strong>Janean Watkins</strong>

Chicago