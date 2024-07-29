GLENNON: Election results may push more states to defy more federal law

Much of Illinois, like much of the nation, lives in a bubble of sorts, unaware or dismissive of how strongly opinions differ in other parts of the nation.

On one particular matter, the potentially explosive consequences of November’s election are being particularly overlooked.

It’s about the likelihood of demands in parts of America for a national separation of sorts if the federal government continues on its current path. Far more Americans than you probably know are so fed up with the federal government that they want their states to begin openly defying federal law. An election that brings more of the same will push still more Americans past the breaking point.

That doesn’t mean the South would bomb Fort Sumter again or that another Civil War is at hand. It just means some states would essentially say, “Thanks, but we decline to follow these particular laws we despise.”

If you think that’s farfetched, wake up to what’s already happening:

• Utah’s governor this year signed into law a bill that sets up a full process for the state to overrule or ignore federal rules and decisions, called the “Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act.”

• At least eight states are refusing to comply with new Title IX rules from the Biden Administration, allowing transgender students to use restrooms, locker rooms and pronouns that match their gender identity.

• Texas has taken border enforcement into its own hands, a power traditionally reserved mostly for the federal government. Though the legality of Texas’ actions is debatable and still in court, Texas has generally acted first and worried about lawsuits later.

• The Texas Republican party platform has a plank saying “federally mandated legislation that infringes upon the 10th Amendment rights of Texas shall be ignored, opposed, refused, and nullified,” adding: “Texas retains the right to secede from the United States.”

• Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in March that Florida would defy any federal extradition of Donald Trump stemming from Trump’s indictment in New York.

• At least eight states have passed laws purporting to void federal firearms regulation.

Shockingly high numbers of Americans already support their state going much further and actually seceding from the U.S., and it’s not just conservatives in the South. A YouGov poll this year found nearly a quarter of Americans want their states to secede, with some states much higher. Alaska (36%) and Texas (31%) were highest, but California (29%) and New York (28%) were next highest. An earlier YouGov poll found that it’s mostly Democrats who want to secede in Pacific (47%) and Northeast (39%) states.

None of this will come as a surprise to parts of Illinois where intense anger at state government has generated something similar — the New Illinois movement, calling for parts of the state to split off. The effort may be only symbolic, but it’s genuinely a primal scream of anger. A similar movement is ongoing in western Oregon and several other locations in America.

But most of Illinois and much of the rest of the nation apparently is satisfied with its government, since polls say they are likely to vote for more of the same. If they win the election, they will be shocked at the intensity of the reaction from parts of the nation they care little about — large parts — where calls for at least a soft secession will become intense.

Maybe soft secession actions defying certain federal laws would be accepted by the federal government.

Or maybe not.

That’s when things would get messy, to say the least.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.