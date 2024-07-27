JACKSON: Don't be late as it's inconsiderate

Life is about learning. Most things I have learned I can recall how and when I learned them. Reading, writing and arithmetic learned in first grade in 1963. How to swim, 1965 in the old YMCA on Harrison Avenue. How to respect and fire a rifle in 1966 in Hopkins Park. That same year I learned how to ride a bike. Learned to hate littering in 1971 from watching the “Crying Indian” commercial. And I learned to drive in 1973.

However, for all the money in the world, I cannot recall when I developed a strong aversion to habitual lateness and the blatant disrespect it conveys. The importance of being at a specific place at an established time has always been there. And that punctuality and respect for others was reinforced by the “hurry up and wait” modus operandi of the Marines.

But, before then, my time was always precious. Even if I had nothing in particular or important to do, it was my time to waste. Not anyone else’s. At the risk of seeming rude, I left my mother at the mall after waiting for her for three minutes beyond the time she told me to pick her up. I was not going to be late for the designated time I had planned to throw rocks in the creek. Besides, at the time, she had nine other driving-eligible offspring to call.

For clarification, it is the habitual lateness that I despise. I’m understanding that everyone with the best made plans will at some point run into situations beyond their control that makes tardiness unavoidable. It is those who disregard routine time expectations and show up at their leisure as if the world is on their schedule that riles me.

So, imagine my excitement hearing about some schools that have implemented a late fee of $2 per minute for parents who show up late to pick up their children. In one case, a parent was charged $120 after being late one hour. And the best part of the policy is that the late fees go directly to the teacher who has to stay with the child until safely picked up. That may have been an extreme case. It was the regular 5-10 minutes per day lateness of some parents that necessitated the policy. Chipping away of 30-50 minutes per week of someone’s personal time is pretty inconsiderate.

I hope the policy catches on and even expands to school bus drivers who have to wait for the same kids every day who can’t seem to be ready when the bus arrives. It might seem petty, but it goes beyond the tardy fee. If never addressed, those kids learn to disrespect others and that the rest of the world is on their time.

Those kids may grow up to be adults who will show up 5-10 minutes late for scheduled meetings and expect the meeting to start over. It doesn’t seem to matter to some that a meeting may have been scheduled ahead for six months or six days. Some people will still arrive late every time without any consideration of others. To compound the inconsideration, many times the facilitator will postpone the start time to accommodate the tardiness or will restart the function and when others finally arrive.

When it comes to tardiness, author Gail Honeyman describes my angst perfectly, “I fine lateness exceptionally rude: it’s so disrespectful, implying unambiguously that you consider yourself and your own time to be so much more valuable than the other person’s.”

There are a few things I have learned about being inconsiderate of others. Everyone can’t be on time all the time. No one should be late all the time. There is no such thing as “fashionably late.” And we can’t all be doctors.