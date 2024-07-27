HAAS: Emergency preparedness for severe storms is paramount

This summer we have seen many extreme storms and tornados in our local area. On July 15, more than two dozen confirmed tornados touched down in Northern Illinois. In the spirit of remaining informed and prepared for the next extreme weather event, here’s some great tips and resources to keep you and your family safe.

First and foremost, it is critical that we are able to properly respond to severe weather alerts. According to the National Weather Service, there are three levels of storm alerts that everyone should be aware of — Watch: Be prepared, Warning: Take action, and Emergency: Seek shelter immediately.

We should have a plan that our families are aware of in advance of severe weather so we are prepared to act when severe weather approaches. If severe weather is on the horizon, it’s important to respond as soon as possible.

Identify a safe location you can utilize if you need to find immediate shelter. Since severe weather can strike at any time of the day, make sure your plan includes any location you may be in, such as the workplace, school, or home.

Here are a few things you may want to consider adding to your severe weather preparedness plan to have on hand: portable battery-operated weather radio, bottled water and non-perishable food, extra prescription medications for you or your family members, and flashlights with working batteries in case of power outages, as well as emergency phone numbers and contact numbers for local utilities.

Finally, communication during a storm is critical to remain aware of current conditions. Ensure that you have a fully-charged phone, along with fully-charged portable cell phone power bank(s), so you can tune in to your local news station, and contact others. You may also want to utilize a handheld radio device to listen in to the NOAA weather radio station in your area. This is the best way to stay up to date with developments.

For more information and resources on storm preparedness, visit Weather.gov.