RAMPELL: Insanity, or just desperation?

They say doing the same thing over and over while expecting different outcomes is the definition of insanity. In the case of President Biden’s rent control proposal, it might just be desperation.

Struggling to maintain his party’s support for a second presidential term, Biden has taken a hard left turn. His most recent sop to progressives is nationwide rent control, an idea almost unanimously detested by economists.

And for good reason. It’s hard to come up with a housing policy that’s been tried — and failed — more times than this one.

Biden’s plan would require landlords to cap annual rent increases at 5%, lest they lose some basic tax benefits. The proposal would apply only to landlords who own more than 50 units (which sounds like a good way to suddenly produce a lot of 49-unit owners).

The appeal of this proposal is understandable. Rent prices have surged in recent years, and we’re in the midst of a nationwide housing affordability crisis. Younger and lower-income Americans, who are most likely to be renters, have been hurt the most.

In a call with reporters, Biden’s economic adviser Lael Brainard blamed the problem on “institutional investors” and “corporate landlords” who are “buying up homes with cash, turning them into rentals and raising rents.” This is familiar rhetoric among leftists, for whom “big” and “corporate” are automatic signifiers of untoward behavior.

But truly “institutional” investors own only about 3% of single-family rental stock nationwide. These large landlords are not why home and rental prices have surged. With apologies to Jimmy McMillan, the problem is that the number of homes is too damn low.

When there’s greater demand for a product (such as housing) than there is supply, prices rise. And lately, the share of vacant rentals has been hovering around 40-year lows. Without dramatically increasing the supply of housing, shortages and painfully high prices will continue.

How did we end up in this situation? The United States has added a lot of new <em>households</em> in the past decade or so, as millennials have aged into their prime working and childbearing years and out of their parents’ basements. But we have added very little physical <em>housing</em> in that time.

Partly this was a hangover from the mid-2000s financial crisis and housing bust, which discouraged development. But even as Americans’ credit scores and appetites for new homes recovered, construction stalled. The U.S. construction industry has also gotten slower and less productive.

Labor shortages (in construction and related skilled trades) and high material costs are partly to blame. It has also become increasingly difficult and expensive to build new housing — especially denser, more affordable new housing — as many jurisdictions have zoned or regulated it out of existence. This has long been true in coastal cities such as New York and San Francisco, but it’s also happening elsewhere, even in red states that are traditionally more development-friendly.

Locals file lawsuits blocking new housing, asserting it will “ruin the character of the neighborhood” or bring down their own home values. Which it well might: Again, if demand exceeds supply, prices go up; conversely, if supply rises, prices can fall. That’s great news if you’re looking to buy or rent a home, but less good if your retirement savings are tied up in the value of the home you already own.

No one wants to be the bad guy squeezing the poor, of course. So some people fighting housing developments try to scapegoat nebulous “Wall Street-backed investors” instead.

What happens if we don’t build more units and simply cap rent hikes for existing homes?

This has been studied many times over the decades, in cities around the world. A recent meta-analysis of more than 200 papers on the subject found that, sure, such policies generally reduce rents in units subject to price controls. But they also raise prices in noncontrolled units, reduce tenants’ mobility and degrade the overall quality of existing housing, since landlords have little incentive to invest in maintenance or upgrades.

Most importantly, they <em>worsen housing shortages</em> by further discouraging building.