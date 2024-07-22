GUEST VIEWPOINT: Vance's Trumpism was there all along

Former President Donald Trump’s decision to select Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate reminds me of the Seinfeld episode in which Jerry falls hard for a woman and eventually realizes why: She’s just like him.

Trump doesn’t want another goody two-shoes like Mike Pence hanging around the Oval Office and telling him he can’t, say, steal an election. He wants a mini-me, and Vance fits the bill perfectly. Well, almost perfectly.

Vance’s evolution from calling Trump “cultural heroin” to becoming a Trump junkie has been much dissected. But an important aspect of how their bromance blossomed is being overlooked.

The most obvious explanation for Vance’s about-face — sheer cravenness — is impossible to ignore. The only way for Vance to win the 2022 Ohio Senate primary was to go from decrying Trump to, as Trump put it when he endorsed him, “kissing my ass.” Trump drives the GOP bus, and Vance knows that those who don’t get on board get run over.

Vance denies this, of course. He lays out his own explanation for the change of heart in an interview with Ross Douthat of the New York Times, where he attributed his epiphany to the public reaction to his book, “Hillbilly Elegy.” After becoming a household name among people very much like himself — well-educated and well-to-do Trump opponents in both parties — he felt he was being used by them to assuage their concerns, rather than challenge their assumptions. And so he rebelled.

I don’t doubt the sincerity of that rebellion. Conventional wisdom among elites can be suffocating. But there is something else at work, too.

When I was beginning to write a book about what holds America together, I went back to look at “Hillbilly Elegy,” which had disappointed me. Don’t get me wrong: It’s a worthwhile read. Partisanship shouldn’t keep people from it. But the dog-eared pages and underlined passages in my copy reminded me what bothered me about it.

In short: Vance’s mission was to explain “them” (hillbillies) to “us” (elites). Achieving that mission required supplying answers about how they are different from us. And so at various points, Vance positions aspects of the Appalachian mindset as unique when, in fact, they are quite common, if not universal.

He writes, for instance, that “the feeling that you have little control over your life and a willingness to blame everyone but yourself … is distinct from the larger economic landscape of modern America.” Really? That feeling of powerlessness can be as present in urban neighborhoods as it is in rural areas.

Vance cites a social science paper suggesting “that hillbillies learn from an early age to deal with uncomfortable truths by avoiding them, or pretending better truths exist.”

Yet that kind of avoiding and pretending is part of human nature and runs throughout American history. Ask Jews whose ancestors never talked about the Holocaust, or Black Americans who quietly suffered through Jim Crow and discrimination, or any other group that has faced pain and tragedy.

Vance cites the phrase “too big for your britches” to suggest that hillbillies who achieve success are uniquely subject to shaming about forgetting their roots. Yet city kids who escape poverty can hear similar taunting, and Black Americans have long heard a harsh version of it, having their success labeled “selling out.”

There are other instances that fit the same pattern — seeing differences where commonalities exist, and trying to localize sentiments that are widespread. And so rather than challenging people’s assumptions, as Vance hoped to do, his book played into them.

In trying to highlight divides that don’t exist, or exaggerate their size, Vance was showing an early sign of his later turn to divisive rhetoric. Because it wasn’t just Vance’s view of Trump that changed. So did his tone.

When he decided to run for Senate, Vance morphed from a good-natured explainer to a scorched-earth warrior, trading persuasion for provocation, civility for bombast, and independent analysis for hyper-partisan trolling and finger-pointing.

If Trump wanted to run on unity after he was nearly assassinated, he might have picked a less polarizing figure, like Doug Burgum, Tim Scott, or Marco Rubio, or one of his Republican critics, like Nikki Haley. Instead, he wanted a mini-me.

“Now I know what I’ve been looking for all these years,” Jerry says to Kramer in explaining his love for his new girlfriend. “Myself! I’ve been waiting for me to come along! And now I’ve swept myself off my feet!”

Jerry eventually tires of his mini-me, as he recognizes that self-love has its limits. It’s hard to see that happening with Trump. Should he win, the selection of Vance — and his predilection for inflaming us versus them division — will be a preview of the government to come.