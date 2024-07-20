JACKSON: Even with the best prevention, evil rears its ugly head

Now everyone is a security expert with the know-it-all to protect a high-profile target. No, we are not. Most of us can’t even protect our personal property from a neighborhood thief.

What we know is that a genuine nutcase killed one person, injured three others including a presidential candidate. The crime was premeditated, well-planned and executed flawlessly. So organized that it went under the radar of the nations’ best security force.

We know that Thomas Mathew Crooks, a 20-year-old kitchen worker from a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pa., decided to attempt to kill a presidential candidate. He had the means, the time and wherewithal. He secured his weapon of choice, took time off from his job, had previously scouted his best unsecured vantage point.

While you would have to be considered a nut to even contemplate doing something of this magnitude, Crooks was not dumb. He had an associate degree in engineering science, graduated with high honors and had been accepted as a transfer to the University of Pittsburgh. He was a smart person. To be able to pull this off under the surveillance of multiple law enforcement agencies, you are not intellectually disabled. This man was an able-bodied evil individual.

Contrary to popular dissemination, this incident is not a reflection of a gun problem. This is not a political affiliation problem. This is not a reflection of who we are as a nation. Guns don’t kill people. People have a right to be politically fanatic. And 99.99999999999999% of us would never think of doing anything like this and even less of use are capable of pulling it off.

What we have been told is that the shooter was a victim of school bullying. This is irrelevant information because that does not justify his actions. At the age of 20, you have not suffered enough to warrant this type of vengeance, especially upon those who have done you no harm. Once you become a bully and project your angst against others who had nothing to do with any harm you have received, you lose your victim card.

From our personal and comfortable confines, it is so easy to become perimeter security analysts. Post-incident we see the diagrams and quickly ascertain the situation. It is so simple. That is until you are tasked with such an enormous responsibility. We know nothing about protecting a campaigning presidential candidate and the people who choose to participate in the process.

Every now and then, even with our best efforts to prevent it, evil rears its ugly head. This is one of those unfortunate cases where evil succeeded. We do not need to reinvent the security system. Let the investigations conclude. Retrain where necessary. Trust those in charge to make the needed adjustments.

Yes, an explanation of how such a breach of security happened is warranted. The public deserves to know that our democratic process is secure from foreign and domestic threats. The public also deserves to be protected from fearmongering, which can travel faster and farther than any bullet and tally more victims. Lead with facts and conclude with truth. That is what we deserve.

As for the efforts by the security detail, it responded to and eliminated the threat in quick fashion. It was immediate justice with just one shot. No apprehension of a suspect who allegedly fired shots, no reading of rights, no free legal defense, no fair trial, no appeals, no long sentence at taxpayer expense.

Justice was served swiftly. One shot took down the perpetrator, preventing greater damage. And best of all, it prevented any chance of his procreation of future evil.