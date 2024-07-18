MOORE: Presidential bravery

Throughout American history, several presidents have faced the terrifying threat of assassination, yet many of their responses were marked by extraordinary bravery and resolve.

One of the earliest known attempts occurred in 1835 against President Andrew Jackson. An unemployed house painter aimed two pistols at Jackson at close range. Jackson’s strong stance against the national bank and his efforts to dismantle it had made him many enemies, likely contributing to the attack. Miraculously, both pistols misfired. Undeterred, Jackson attacked his assailant with his cane.

In a remarkable but lesser-known incident, an individual once entered the White House to assassinate President John Tyler. Demonstrating incredible presence of mind, Tyler calmly talked the man out of his plan.

The first successful assassination was that of President Abraham Lincoln, who was shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. Lincoln’s courageous actions during his presidency, such as his determined efforts to end slavery and preserve the Union during the Civil War, challenged powerful interests and likely contributed to his assassination. His legacy of leadership and vision for a unified nation continues to endure.

President James A. Garfield faced a fatal attack when he was shot at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station in Washington, D.C. Garfield lingered for 11 weeks before succumbing to his injuries. During that time, he fulfilled his presidential duties as best he could. Garfield’s determination to reform the government by making public service jobs available based on merit rather than political connections likely influenced the motivations behind the attack.

Theodore Roosevelt was shot in the chest by a would-be assassin while campaigning for a third term as a Progressive Party candidate in Milwaukee. Roosevelt’s bold stance against political corruption and his efforts to challenge powerful corporate interests likely played a role in the attack. Despite the bullet lodged in his chest, Roosevelt delivered a 90-minute speech before seeking medical attention.

He declared, “It takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.”

President Harry S. Truman encountered a grave threat on Nov. 1, 1950, when two Puerto Rican nationalists attempted to storm Blair House, where Truman was staying during White House renovations. Truman’s support for Puerto Rican self-determination and other controversial policies might have influenced the attack. Despite the chaos and danger, Truman remained composed.

President John F. Kennedy faced several threats during his presidency, but the most infamous and tragic was his assassination. Kennedy’s bold decisions and his stance against powerful establishment interests, including his efforts to de-escalate the Cold War, challenge the influence of major corporations, and advocate for civil rights, likely contributed to his untimely death. His vision and ideals continue to inspire.

President Gerald Ford faced two separate assassination attempts within 17 days. On Sept. 5, a follower of Charles Manson pointed a gun at Ford in Sacramento, Calif., and then another individual tried to shoot him in San Francisco. Ford’s efforts to heal the nation after the Watergate scandal and his controversial pardon of Richard Nixon might have fueled these attacks. Despite the danger, Ford remained calm and collected throughout these incidents, maintaining his public appearances and duties without interruption.

The attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan is another story of bravery. Reagan’s policies and his economic reforms stirred significant controversy and may have contributed to the attack. Shot in the chest, Reagan, ever the communicator, quipped to his surgeons, “I hope you’re all Republicans.”

As you already know, an assassin tried to kill President Trump. It is an image that will travel the world and become seared into America’s national story for generations to come: Donald Trump, bloodied but defiant, surrounded by U.S. Secret Service officers, mouthing the word “Fight” repeatedly as he was led away to safety.

Trump’s bold and controversial stance on various issues might have contributed to the motivations behind the assassination attempt. In that moment, Trump’s bravery and determination shone through, reflecting the same spirit seen in the many presidents who faced similar threats throughout American history.

These stories of presidential bravery in the face of assassination attempts highlight not only the personal courage of our presidents but also show us the ongoing struggles and conflicts that have shaped American history and continue to shape us today.