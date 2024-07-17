Voice of the People: How did we get here?

Saturday, July 13, is not to be believed, or is it? I ask myself, what has led up the shooting of a person running for government office.

I look back in time; was it when our country was attacked on 9/11? Did this give us the feeling of insecurity that our government could not protect us? Did our fearfulness begin then? Or when our first Black nominee for president came on the scene. The loud derogatory comments seemed to be coming from a racial bias because the man was well learned and certainly free to run for the highest office in the land. Was this angst fear based?

Then comes COVID and all the debates surrounding protections from immunizations, etc. More fear building? And here we are today. Living through many campaigns in my lifetime, this one has less facts out in the public arena than I can remember. Once more I have to beg the question, has this campaign helped to continue the fear building, I wonder.

So rather than ramping up more fear in our citizenry, let’s wait until we have all of the facts before pointing fingers or adding to people’s fears. Or in fact is this what some, who have the megaphone and their own agenda, really want, a fear-based society.

Think about this very carefully.

<strong>Patricia Artman</strong>

Kankakee