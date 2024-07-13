JACKSON: Johnson has to be honest with his constituency

He said it, but he didn’t say it. He being Mayor Brandon Johnson, of Chicago. What he said but didn’t say was that deceased former president Richard M. Nixon was responsible for this year’s July Fourth weekend gun violence in Chicago. Violence that resulted in more than 100 people shot and 19 killed.

In his response to the violence, Mayor Johnson said, “Black death has been unfortunately accepted in this country for a very long time. We had a chance 60 years ago to get at the root causes and people mocked President Johnson, and we ended up with Richard Nixon.”

The mayor prefaced that statement with, “not blaming any single person for the city’s struggle with violence but instead pointing to poverty. The fact of the matter is where there is most violence, that’s where the poverty is most invasive.”

Whether he meant to blame Nixon for the rampant crime in Chicago is debatable. However, the implication is not. And that was enough for a tweet on “X” claiming, “Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson bizarrely blames Richard Nixon for surging gun violence.” The post was picked up by major media and spread quickly and far.

From the audio and print version of the statement, it is very easy to conclude that his inference was obvious by pointing the finger at a deceased man who left public office six decades ago. With the mayor’s history of placing blame for the city’s current violence on previous Chicago administrations, it would not be too difficult to convince the masses of his intent.

Putting aside what or how one may feel about Nixon, he, nor his policies can be blamed for the city of Chicago’s inability to effectively deal with the violent crime that continues to grow. And the absurdity of the comment was magnified by spouting the old “it’s poverty’s fault” garbage.

What is true in his statement is that we did have a chance 60 years ago to deal with gun violence in Black communities all across the country. We had a chance 20 years ago, 10 years ago, one year ago. Yet, some of that “we” have not done their fair share.

Too many of those stakeholders in the communities where the crime occurs most have not held themselves, the residents or their elected officials accountable. Instead, the response continues to be to ask for outside help, mainly in the form of tax dollars to solve a problem that can only be fixed from within.

Mayor Johnson said that previous administrations gave up on the neighborhoods. That is problematically unfair because it is believable when it is the neighborhoods that have given up. By their own failure to demand appropriate action, they have surrendered the serenity of their communities to those who have no vested interest. The blame is not poverty or a federal policy of more than a half century ago.

Johnson campaigned for mayor promising that reducing violent crime would be his top priority. By his first 100 days in office, he said he had hired 24,000 youth. His pledge to hire 200 new detectives was not accomplished by his one-year anniversary in office. The mayor claims he has accomplished more in his first year in office than any other administration. Yet, the crime rate remains high. His promise of “A Better, Stronger, Safer Chicago” has a long way to go.

He has to be honest with his constituency and admit that he can’t buy his city out of violent crime. And furthermore, he must address the issue that 60 years later, that Black death is still unfortunately accepted in this country by Black people.

And that is the only “we” who can stop it.