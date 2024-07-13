GLENNON: Illinois’ own report says economic performance abysmal, so lawmakers gave themselves a raise

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Both State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, and State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex voted against the pay raise.</em>

You can take this from the State of Illinois itself: Illinois’ economic performance over the past five years was among the very worst in the nation.

So, what do lawmakers do? Give themselves another fat pay raise, naturally.

Here are the details:

The dismal evidence on our economy is in the most recent monthly report by COGFA, Illinois’ bipartisan Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability. COGFA chose four key metrics to rank how states are doing compared to each other and to the nation as a whole.

For the period since the onset of the COVID pandemic, Illinois is fourth worst for economic growth, fifth worst for job growth, fifth worst for unemployment and fourth worst for income growth.

It’s not just a rust belt thing or because of our cold weather. Illinois did much worse than all of our neighboring states by each of those four measures for those periods, COGFA found. The only exception is that Wisconsin was fourth worst on economic growth while Illinois was fifth worse.

We’ve badly underperformed national averages by all those key measures, COGFA showed. To put it bluntly, we are a drag on the national economy.

That called for a raise, as our lawmakers see things.

They gave themselves a 4.5% percent raise effective this past July 1. That’s on top of a 5.5% raise in July of 2023, 16.6% in January of 2023 and a 3.2% in July of 2022.

They now pay themselves a base $93,712 a year, before stipends and other allowances push the total well above $100,000. Keep in mind that the median household income in Illinois is just $72,200.

Illinois lawmaker pay is the fourth highest base pay of any state in the country. Only politicians in New York ($142,000), California ($122,694) and Pennsylvania ($102,844) pay themselves more.

Many Illinois politicians also receive additional stipends worth up to $30,000 for holding leadership positions in the House and Senate. Additionally, lawmakers receive thousands of dollars in travel reimbursements and per-diem payments.

Lawmakers in Illinois’ neighboring states get by with far less, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Iowa lawmakers get just $25,000 per year. Indiana’s get $29,749 and Missouri’s get $37,711. Only Michigan comes close with $71,685 a year, but Illinois lawmakers’ new base salary is still more than 30% higher than that.

Returning to Illinois’s poor economic performance, you often hear the excuse that Illinois is handicapped because we send so much more to the federal government than the federal government returns to Illinois. States like Texas, with many military facilities, and poorer states, with more government dependents, get far more federal dollars than they pay to Washington in taxes, it’s often said.

That was true in the past for Illinois, but those days are long gone. Illinois is a “net taker” from the federal government. The two annual reports on the topic are from the Rockefeller Institute and the State of New York Comptroller. Since 2020, those reports have shown that Illinois gets more from the federal government than it gives. Their latest reports, recently released, confirmed it again.

The truth is we have no excuses. This generation of Illinoisans inherited assets and an economy envied across most of the nation and the world.

It’s who we elected that did us in.