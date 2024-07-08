GLENNON: New report from IRS shows Illinois taxpayers continue to flee with billions of income

The most important numbers about Illinois’ population loss may be from the Internal Revenue Service. That’s because the IRS knows exactly how many taxpayers are filing returns and how much income they have, by state.

The new numbers released by the IRS this past month are more bad news for Illinois. Illinois continues to bleed taxpayers, taking billions of dollars of income with them. Our tax base is fleeing.

In all, Illinois netted a loss of 87,000 residents, with 175,000 people moving into Illinois from other states and 262,000 moving out. That loss was the third-largest in the country, with only California and New York netting bigger losses of residents.

How much income did they take with them?

That’s the Adjusted Gross Income shown on tax returns. Taxpayer migration took a net $9.8 billion out of Illinois. Outgoing residents took with them more than $19.3 billion in AGI, while those moving in only brought in $9.5 billion. Our net loss of AGI was also the nation’s third largest.

That’s just for one year, 2022, which is the latest reported by the IRS. Add it up over previous years and the numbers become staggering. A look at IRS data since 2010 shows Illinois has accumulated a net loss of more than 1 million residents (taxpayers and their dependents) due to domestic outmigration to other states. They’ve taken with them a total, cumulative net AGI of $355 billion.

A particularly troubling fact is that every one of Illinois’ neighbors took people from us. Indiana netted a gain of 9,196 residents vs. Illinois. Wisconsin picked up 6,323. Kentucky, 1,113. In all, Illinois lost a net 21,050 residents to its six neighboring states.

Where did most of Illinois’ fleeing taxpayers go? Unsurprisingly, Florida was the biggest net taker of Illinoisans and their wealth in 2022. Florida had a net gain of 19,099 new residents from Illinois alone. That came with a net of nearly $3.3 billion in new AGI for Florida. Texas and Tennessee were other big winners.

Many in Illinois continue to claim we have no out-migrations problem, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Illinois’ population and outmigration woes. He’s even said that the IRS migration data “is not migration data.”

But the evidence is overwhelming, and it’s not just the IRS numbers.

Confirmation of Illinois’ population loss was already reported by the U.S. Census and a host of moving companies like United Van Lines. Illinois was one of only three states in the country to shrink during the last Census decennial count (2010-2020), while the past three years of Census estimates show another 240,000 in fresh population losses.

Meanwhile, the moving companies have consistently reported in recent years Illinois as having the first or second most net outbound traffic in the country.

It’s not just our tax base that suffers as people flee. Illinois’ loss of population relative to the rest of the country has resulted in a major drop in Illinois representation in Congress. Whereas the state had 24 U.S. House Representatives after the 1970 Census, today the state has just 17. Our representation in the Electoral College dropped by the same number.

Denial is no solution. Obviously, our fleeing taxpayers don’t see that Illinois is delivering for them. Their flight will only deepen our problems by impairing our tax base.