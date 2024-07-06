MOORE: Don't offend the wrong person

We often think of power as the schemes of politicians, corporate giants’ strategies and social leaders’ charisma. Picture the court of a royal palace, with courtesans all vying for the king’s favor, each employing flattery, alliances, manipulation and charm in their quest for power.

Power isn’t just for the influential; it’s a force that shapes our relationships. It exists in families, marriages, friendships and workplaces. Power plays a crucial role in the dynamics of parent-child relationships, the subtle negotiations between siblings and the interactions within social circles. Even in seemingly mundane settings like community organizations or school committees, power dictates who gets what they want and how they achieve their goals.

I’m sure you’ve heard of Robert Greene’s “The 48 Laws of Power” by now. I first encountered it during a Jordan Peterson interview with the author. Initially, Peterson was still determining how to interpret the book.

It’s different from your typical self-help book if you can even call it that. It’s more like a guide or framework for those who aspire to achieve power, and some parts of it come across as quite Machiavellian. Despite my initial reservations, I found myself intrigued. The promise of uncovering the secrets of power dynamics was too compelling to resist, so I decided to purchase it.

I came across one chapter that seemed especially relevant to my life. Maybe there is someone in your life who has power, who, no matter how carefully you handle yourself, you can’t help but offend. It’s been bothering you to the point of sleepless nights and private agony. You love this person dearly, but no matter how hard you try, you can’t seem to keep them from lashing out. Worse yet, this person holds a significant power dynamic in your life, where you must play your cards right or risk unfavorable outcomes.

The chapter is titled “Know Who You’re Dealing With — Don’t Offend the Wrong Person.” Well, that’s obvious, right? You don’t want to offend the wrong person. But there are many different personality types, and sometimes you may make a comment that seems entirely unassuming to you and most people, but this person hears it, and they come at you with a vengeance.

Greene writes about five personality types: the Arrogant and Proud, the Hopelessly Insecure, the Suspicious, the Serpent with a Long Memory, and the Plain, Unassuming, and Often Unintelligent.

Each personality requires a different approach and strategy to navigate successfully. Understanding these types can help us avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain harmony in our relationships.

When dealing with someone with power over you, it’s crucial to identify which personality type this person embodies and tread carefully, as any misstep could have significant repercussions.

The Arrogant and Proud person has a touchy pride that can make them very dangerous; any perceived slight will lead to overwhelming retaliation.

With their fragile ego, the Hopelessly Insecure person will respond with a thousand little bites that take a long time for you to notice but eventually add up to significant harm.

Suspicious people see what they want to see in others, usually in the negative. While not as immediately dangerous, their distrust can still create substantial obstacles.

The Serpent with a Long Memory will not show anger initially but will bide their time, waiting until they can unexpectedly turn the tables on you.

Finally, the Plain, Unassuming and Often Unintelligent person may not harm you directly or seek revenge but will instead waste your time, energy, resources and even your sanity.

Sometimes, the person you’re dealing with is a mix of two types, and I don’t know if that’s better or worse. However, I’ve learned that it doesn’t matter why things are the way they are. You could drive yourself in and try to figure out why. All you need to know is that they are that way, and the best thing you can do is adapt your approach accordingly.

Remember to remain calm, avoid triggering their sensitivities and always be strategic in your interactions. Ultimately, it’s about finding a way to maintain balance and protect yourself while minimizing conflict, understanding these nuances, and using this awareness to sustain harmony and preserve your well-being.