JACKSON: It's frustrating to see bad behavior become acceptable

We don’t draw lines in the sand anymore. A simple dare to cross a line used to be effective. Primarily, that was because the emboldened encroacher understood the potential consequence. Today, boundaries are just unenforced borders meant to be crossed with little to no significant impact.

Do Not Enter. Stay Back. Keep Out. Private Property. Authorized Personnel Only. Danger Ahead. “Sign, sign everywhere a sign,” means literally nothing. The sad part is that those in compliance tend to lose the most. I wish it was illegal border crossing that caused my angst. No. It was a “sizable” number of us. It was some of our good old American kids that caused a recent traditional July Fourth fireworks event to be canceled.

The Lan-Oak Park District in Lansing, Illinois, had to abruptly cancel this year’s annual fireworks show because a group of youngsters broke down the temporary fenced perimeter that safely separated the fireworks operator and the viewers. After the unruly youngsters entered the safety area required by the pyrotechnics operators and the safety zone was compromised, the contractor, to the dismay and disappointment of viewers, decided not to go on with the show.

Such fencing seen at most events for sizable crowds, is merely a visible sign that should be ample to protect everyone. They are not designed to prevent anyone with intent to willfully go where they are not supposed to be. It is common sense and liability mandated that public fireworks displays have a large area to operate that is unencumbered by trees, buildings, power lines and most importantly, people. Trees, buildings and power lines do not cross established boundaries. Ignorant people do.

Even with the best intentions, when dealing with the human element, security enforcement has to equal the safety measures. Because we have hope for human behavior and give too much credit to people, oftentimes effective security is an afterthought. I am talking real security, much more than people outfitted with brightly colored vests and flashlights.

Fireworks displays, especially with a traditional, patriotic theme, are about soliciting “oohs” and “aahhs” that are indistinguishable by age, gender, race, faith or political affiliation. In this lingering era of divisiveness, fireworks are one of our last vestiges of unity. To have that simple pleasure interrupted by an insensitive mob was a big oversight of the planning process.

It would be unfair to say the planners should have expected mob action to disrupt their event. But there should have been preparation in the event that something like this did happen. And for authorities to chalk it up the lawbreaking to, “Kids will be kids,” is comparable to “Boys will be boys” or it’s “Locker room talk” when someone is violated by their actions. That rationale is a great disservice. It also unfairly cast aspersions on an entire generation. Not all kids would deem this acceptable behavior.

When it comes to waving the banner that states that the future of our country belongs to or depends upon today’s kids, I want the longest pole, because I believe that. But, I am not so naïve to overlook the fact that a number of our youth will not be prepared to operate within the normal guidelines of our civilized future.

A throng of young people crossed the line and took away the opportunity and pleasure from so many more. They were dispersed along with those who came to celebrate tradition and enjoy the show. Some of those boundary violators lingered to set off their own illegal illuminations. None were detained. None will be held accountable. None will learn a lesson for crossing a line.

It is frustrating to see this behavior become acceptable. But, it is no longer surprising.

If we don’t nip it in the bud, today’s fireworks safety zone crashers will become tomorrow’s U.S. Capitol crashers.

Hoping your celebration was full of uninterrupted oohs and ahhs.