Voice of the People: Climate ignorance

The June 16 article [column in the Daily Journal] by Mark Glennon revealed his appalling ignorance of the most serious problem the planet faces, climate change. Climate-change driven disasters are costing billions of dollars, euros, etc., each year. Mr. Glennon conveniently ignores these enormous and the human suffering caused by these climate-driven disasters.

From 1970 to 1979 climate-driven disasters cost, worldwide, $184 billion dollars and resulted in nearly 560,000 deaths. From 2010 to 2019 those costs rose to over $1,476 billion and caused over 184,000 deaths.

In the first 20 years of this century the cost of climate-driven disasters was $2.8 trillion and resulted in nearly 513,000 deaths. Mr. Glennon also neglects the insatiable greed of the utility corporations and their continued failures to maintain and improve their infrastructures.

Climate change is already causing a massive extinction of many species and increasing the spread of several animal and human pathogens. The resulting human suffering and death, as well as extensive pressure resulting on the health care system may well be catastrophic. Many of the pathogens that can be released into the environment have never before been encountered by humans, and consequently we will have no effective defenses to protect ourselves.

The problems we presently face with mass migrations are often the result of climate change rendering agriculture untenable in the regions from which emigration is occurring. Rising sea levels will exacerbate these migratory problems as many coastal area will become inundated by sea water. These are just a few of the disruptions we face from unchecked climate change.

Mr. Glennon vividly displays the Ostrich Syndrome: Stick your head in the sand, and the problem will go away. Such shortsighted views will condemn us all to inevitable disaster.

<strong>Al Matheis</strong>

Kankakee