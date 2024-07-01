GLENNON: Time for a reset on terms like ‘far right’ and ‘conservative’

Search CNN’s website for “left wing” and you will find about 915 articles using that term. But search for “right wing” and you will find over 12 times as many — 11,350. That’s from earlier this month.

Try the same thing with other major media sources. Use similar terms like “far right” and “far left.” You will almost always find the same distortion.

It’s senseless, of course, because if there really are that many stories about people and politics that are far right they aren’t in fact far right at all.

It’s a reflection of how we’ve become conditioned to labels that don’t correctly reflect the real political balance. That’s true nationally, as you can see in those searches, but also true internationally and here in Illinois: What’s labeled as extreme conservatism is in fact often mainstream.

The silliness of it all was seen most recently in countless headlines about this month’s European parliament elections. “Center holds but far right still wreaks havoc,” said the New York Times, for example. “Far right gains in Europe,” said NBC. Even a Fox headline said “Right surges in Europe.”

But hold on. The supposedly “far right” or “right” didn’t just make gains, they ran the table in most of those elections. In France, the ruling party that’s supposedly centrist won just half as many votes as the “far right” winner. It would be more correct, based on those results, to call the ruling party “far left.”

Here in Illinois, what would you call somebody who, for example, wants the borders enforced, tougher law enforcement, less government spending, race and gender politics kept out of schools and biological men kept out of women’s sports?

You’d probably call them “conservative.” Most media would, too.

But check the polls on any of that. Illinoisans want it all. Those positions are mainstream, not conservative, and certainly not far right. Polls also say that Illinoisans regard themselves as centrists, not liberal or conservative. They have it right. It’s the labels we are habitually using that are wrong.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and many others use labels like “extreme right MAGA” for pretty much everything they oppose, particularly Donald Trump. Love Trump or hate him, but isn’t there a basic logical error in saying the leader in the polls is extreme?

Looking ahead, there’s a big lesson in those European elections.

Most analyses you can find say two issues drove voting against the parties in power. The first was illegal immigration. Europeans are fed up with the crime and expense brought on by a tidal wave of illegal immigration, just as in America. They took it out on the establishment, turning the open-borders establishment into the extremists.

The second big driver of European votes was a revolt against green, renewable energy policies that Europeans now view as unrealistic and impossibly expensive, fueling inflation. As a BBC headline put it, “Cost of going green sparks backlash from Europe’s voters.”

Europe embraced aggressive goals to fight global warming before America. Likewise, America is only now awakening to the futility and cost of much of that effort. If Europe is an indication, American backlash voters here will also become mainstream. If so, you can add them to the list for which labels like “conservative” or “right wing” will no longer fit.