JACKSON: If bad behavior has no consequences, there's no impetus to change

The recent incidents of violent crime are unfortunate. However, the gun shots and fatalities were not unanticipated. There have been a slew of murders and several reports of gun shots in the first few weeks from Memorial Day weekend to the official first day of summer.

That might seem coincidental with the rise in average daily temperatures, but nature is just another false factor we tend to attribute to bad human behavior. The propensity for killing another human is not established by climate change or planetary alignments.

It has become too common to justify a decision for a violent response to external stimuli on anything other than genetic and environmental factors. We have gone way beyond the second-chance society that we used to pride ourselves. More times than not, we learn that individuals caught after committing a violent crime have been given more than the proverbial second chance. That factor seems to be overlooked.

As the majority of society will continue to enjoy the remaining long days of daylight and warm temps, there is hope that a simple step by leadership can curtail or displace the senseless violence. We need look no farther than one of the country’s leading hotbeds of violent crime, Chicago. One of the city’s elected officials has embarked on a personal campaign to rid his aldermanic district of rampant crime, including gun violence and illegal drug commerce.

Chicago Alderman David Moore announced that he alone was going to address the bad behavior in a very direct manner. Fortunately, for his ward and the city, it will not require millions of taxpayer dollars. Moore’s plan was to sleep in a tent for the next few weeks on the street until the crime, in particular an open-air illegal drug market, goes away. To his credit, he did it for a couple of nights. At the advice of law enforcement after a barrage of gunfire erupted, forcing him to hit the ground, he stopped his stunt. For his safety, he temporarily pulled up stakes but did return a day later with a police presence.

The official’s stunt is a fine line between admirable, and silly or stupid. It is admirable that he wants to draw attention to the plight of his constituency and is not asking for millions of dollars to be wasted on a problem that money can’t fix. He is asking for attention towards a real problem at personal risk.

The tactic is silly or stupid because it will not make one difference. Chicago has seen this before. This publicity stunt is reminiscent of a former Chicago mayor’s decision to live in Cabrini-Green, at the time, one of the city’s worst, crime-ridden housing developments. Mayor Jane Byrne, her husband and two police officers lived on one floor for a few weeks.

The housing development did see a brief reduction in crime while the mayor was there. The facility also saw some maintenance repairs, too, including an elevator returned to service and some aesthetic improvements. After the three-week gimmick concluded, the problems of the project resumed. In part of a plan for revitalization under Mayor Richard M. Daley, the Cabrini-Green housing project was demolished.

Like former Mayor Byrne, Moore’s stunt will be fruitless. Criminals and law-abiding citizens alike in his ward know that his mere presence is not going to deter one person from their chosen conduct.

We have a system of law enforcement to deal with crime. However, we do not allow that system to function as designed. When a violent offender is caught but suffers little to no consequences, it is stupid to expect a change in behavior. Our over-forgiving policies have led to communities infested with crime. Imagine if we fought roaches with the same tactic.

As long as we reward bad behavior with little or no consequences, there is no impetus to change. We can blame the sun all day long, but until we hold accountable the son-of-a-gun who runs afoul of the law, we are fools to expect things to get better.

Sleeping on the street will solve nothing. Sleeping in our representative chambers won’t either.