JACKSON: Keep the momentum going

It is becoming more and more difficult to say there is nothing to do in Kankakee County, especially during the summer months. If there was a need for another sign that our area is still heading in the right direction, we got one this past weekend. There is now something to do between Memorial Day weekend and the Bourbonnais Friendship Fest.

The Village of Bradley’s inaugural music festival did the community proud. Not only did the Bradley 315 Music Fest fill a void of entertainment in early June, it gave an example of what good planning can do to utilize unused space and capitalize on exit 315, one of the main entrances to the village.

Not too long ago, my summertime outdoor music hunger required going out of the area, spending time and money to enjoy national artists and other entertainment. Slowly, over the past two decades, that appetite has been satisfied locally, and I have not only saved money and time, I have been fortunate to be a part of a few local events that have become annual offerings.

Providing quality entertainment that will bring in revenue generating visitors to our community and please the local palates is no easy task. It literally takes a village of cooperation, various skillsets, financial backing and community buy-in. It takes professionals and volunteers. It is a big learning experience.

When it comes to pulling off a big endeavor where the public is the ultimate measuring stick, the Bradley 315 Music Fest is no exception. Granted, not everyone is going to be pleased, but from my people-watching vantage point, those who attended the new festival appeared to be.

For starters, with the completion of the Interstate 57 bridge construction, exit 315 provided very easy access to the event. There was more than ample parking and will continue to be with the expected growth of the festival. The Northfield Square mall was a fitting location for the outdoor activity and indoor logistics. And being right in the center of the village of Bradley retail hub gave visitors non-festival options and accommodations. It had it all, great music, a nightly light show, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, a carnival, corporate partnership and beautiful weather.

However, even with the best planning and organization, the success of any event is determined by the people who find value in it. My highlight was seeing people enter the gates already in a festive mood and sustaining that frame of mind throughout the night. There were young and old locals with an obvious sense of pride and visitors exhibiting a pleasant curiosity of the big time right here in Bradley.

The Bradley 315 Music Festival is a fitting kickoff to the Kankakee festival season. In a matter of days, one of our longest-running festivals, The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, commences, followed by the Kankakee Merchant Street MusicFest in July, then the return of the sights and sounds of Labor Day powerboat races. And before you know it, we will be heading into fall.

A lot is happening around here. If we fall asleep for too long, we may wakeup and not recognize it. And if we keep this momentum going, the Kankakee County tourism brochure will rival the old Yellow Pages. The question will then become, “What isn’t there to do in Kankakee?”