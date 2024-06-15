ANOTHER VIEW: No one is above the law. Dems show the GOP how to accept your guy is guilty

After Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in Manhattan, Republicans got a consolation prize Tuesday with the conviction of President Joe Biden’s son on federal gun violation.

Republicans described Trump’s guilty verdict as a political hit job. Ironically, some of them on Tuesday were quick to praise justice being served and celebrated “accountability” for the president’s son and that not even the president’ son is above the law. Other Republicans were less enthusiastic: Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted Hunter Biden’s conviction “is kinda dumb” and the Trump campaign said in a statement “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family.”

Just like in Trump’s case, a jury in a Democratic-leaning state delivered the guilty verdict for Hunter Biden in Delaware on three felony charges that he made false statements on forms to purchase a weapon and that he unlawfully carried that gun. He claimed he was not addicted to drugs or using illicit drugs despite his well-documented drug addiction. Key evidence came from ex wives and girlfriends.

Regardless of their details, the outcomes of both trials must be accepted by both sides.

That’s the basic premise of our judicial system, just like accepting the results of an election is what keeps our democracy strong.

In an election year, the convictions of both Trump and Hunter Biden will be used as political weapons, with Republicans likely claiming that the president’s sons transgressions go beyond his conviction and represent the Biden family’s history of corruption, which they have yet to prove. Democrats will continue to use Trump’s many legal issues to say he’s unfit to lead, though Americans have known for years who Trump is and many are still likely to vote for him.

Trump and his allies have tried to undermine the American public’s faith in our justice system by even attacking the judge that presided over his case. They tried to convince voters that Biden’s Justice Department is behind the charges even though this was not a federal case; it was filed by a Manhattan district attorney.

Meanwhile, President Biden previously said he wouldn’t pardon his son if he was found guilty and, on Tuesday, released a statement that read, in part: “I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

That’s how it should be. This is why the American legal system is set up this way: a jury decides the fate of defendants and they have the recourse of an appeal, which is where issues related to a trial should be litigated, not by bashing judges and prosecutors in the court of public opinion.

Both Republicans and Democrats should abide by those principles. Republicans shouldn’t threaten chaos because their leader was found guilty. There are three other criminal cases pending against Trump. Democrats must accept Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict without using the Republican strategy of spreading conspiracy theories, or other obvious excuses.

Above all, Democrats must understand that there is a possibility that, if Trump’s appeal in his case is successful, he could have his conviction overturned. Way after the Nov. 5 presidential elections, this country will need its democratic institutions.

It is the responsibility of both parties to think beyond their own political fortunes and put country first.