MOORE: Change your luck

“Ah! It’s just my luck!” yelled Bob, slamming the phone in frustration. In the high-stakes sales world, every call and meeting counts, and Bob had one of those months when nothing seemed to go right.

His colleagues were closing deals left and right while Bob sat at his desk, staring at another lost opportunity. It seemed that every deal slipped right through his fingers.

Determined to change his luck, Bob approached Lisa, the top performer in their sales team. He asked, “How are you always so lucky? You’re making sales every day.”

“It’s not luck, Bob,” she laughed. “Luck has very little to do with it. Let me show you a few things that might change your perspective.”

Lisa then shared her secrets for creating her own luck in sales.

“First off, physical fitness is important,” Lisa began. “When you care for your body, you have mental clarity and won’t get stressed easily. A healthy body supports a sharp mind, essential in sales.”

Bob nodded, making mental notes. “I’ve been meaning to hit the gym,” he admitted.

“Next, courage is key. You must be willing to take risks, make that cold call, or approach a potential client. Fear of rejection is deadly in sales.”

“I do get nervous,” Bob said. “I guess that’s something I need to work on.”

“Imagination is another important factor,” Lisa said. “You need to think creatively about how to meet your client’s needs and solve their problems.”

Bob nodded. “I’ve always admired how you come up with unique solutions.”

“Your speech is also vital,” Lisa said. “How you communicate can make or break a deal. Clear, confident and persuasive speech helps build trust and rapport.”

“That’s something I struggle with,” Bob admitted. “I sometimes stumble over my words.”

“Practice makes perfect,” Lisa encouraged. “A pleasing personality is another must-have. People want to do business with someone they like and trust. Be friendly, approachable and genuinely interested.”

“I can do that,” Bob said. “I enjoy talking to people.”

“Self-confidence is a big one,” she said. “If you don’t believe in yourself and the product you’re selling, neither will your clients. Confidence helps reassure clients that they’re making the right choice.”

“I’ll work on that,” Bob said determinedly. “I can see how all these factors play a role.”

Lisa paused and then leaned in closer. “Here’s a secret. Everything works a little in sales, and nothing works a lot. While all these factors are important, neither one of them alone would get you the sale, but combined, they increase your chances of success.”

Bob was starting to see the picture. “So, it’s about balance and putting it all together?”

“Exactly,” Lisa said. “But there’s one factor that works more than all the others, and if you do it, it will change your luck.”

Lisa smiled at Bob. “Hard work is one thing you have absolute control over. And if you think about it, all the other points I mentioned boil down to hard work, too. Hard work is the most reliable way to improve your ‘luck’ and achieve success.”

With Lisa’s advice fresh in his mind, Bob decided to make some changes.

He set his alarm an hour earlier for a morning workout, boosting his energy and mood. He took risks, reaching out to clients he had felt too intimidated to approach or thought would say no. His imagination flourished as he brainstormed creative solutions for the client’s needs, and he practiced his speech in front of the mirror to improve his communication skills.

Bob also focused on developing a pleasing personality. He tried to be friendlier and more approachable, always showing genuine interest in clients. His self-confidence grew with each small victory, fueling his determination.

Eventually, he started closing deals, winning over clients with his dedication and newfound skills. Once a place of frustration, his desk now buzzed with activity and success.

One day, as Bob celebrated closing a major deal, he caught Lisa’s eye across the office. She smiled and gave him a thumbs-up, knowing that Bob had finally understood the relationship between work and luck.

Bob learned that it was never about chance — it was about putting in the hard work and dedication needed to achieve his desired success.