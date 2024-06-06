MOORE: When people feel important, they thrive

Alright, gentlemen, bear with me for a moment — this one starts with a nod to makeup, but I promise there’s something here for everyone. Let’s talk about Mary Kay Ash, the cosmetics queen herself.

You know Mary Kay, right? I’m sure you’ve seen those iconic pink Cadillacs cruising through town, driven by an independent sales director who made it big in Mary Kay cosmetics sales.

Mary Kay Ash faced many hardships in her life, from gender discrimination to financial struggles, and through it all, she managed to build an empire worth half a billion dollars at the time of her death in 2001. What was the secret to her success?

I’m sure many factors contributed to her success, and while researching her life story, I discovered something I’d heard before but didn’t know was attributed to her — a simple yet profound philosophy that seems to be one of the primary keys to her success.

Mary Kay Ash often spoke about how her mother played a crucial role in shaping her outlook on life. As a young girl, Mary Kay’s mother was a constant source of encouragement, often saying, “You can do it, Mary Kay!”

This unwavering support instilled a deep sense of self-worth and confidence that motivated her to pursue her dreams. She discovered that part of achieving success in life was putting people first and instilling in them a sense of encouragement and self-worth. This foundational lesson became a cornerstone of her business philosophy and personal interactions.

She once said, “Pretend that every single person you meet has a sign around his or her neck that says, ‘Make me feel important.’ Not only will you succeed in sales, but you will succeed in life.”

Let’s explore that for a moment. It is generally true that when people feel important, they thrive. They tend to become more motivated, engaged, and willing to contribute positively to their surroundings.

Have you ever had one of those bosses who made you feel bad about yourself? Maybe you deserved it; maybe you did a horrible job and screwed things up. But when you were yelled at, demeaned and condescended, it made you feel less than important.

Or maybe you’ve experienced another time when you didn’t do as well as you could have, yet your boss took the time to give you another chance, encouraging you and letting you know they believed in you, making you feel and understand like an essential member of the team.

Putting people first and making them feel special isn’t about being fake or manipulative; it’s about creating environments where everyone can flourish.

My mom and dad always told me, “Everything in life is sales.” I thought about that a lot through the years. Is everything indeed sales?

Well, when you’re trying to get that new job or promotion you’ve been wanting, you’re selling yourself and your abilities. If you’re trying to win over a significant other, you’re selling them on why you’re the one. When convincing your kids to eat their vegetables, you’re selling them on the benefits of healthy eating.

When selling a new product or service for your business, creating a bond with your clients and making them feel special can be life-changing.

Mary Kay Ash also said, “When you take the time to make someone feel important, you create a bond that goes beyond just selling a product. You build a relationship based on trust and respect. This is the key to selling makeup and creating lifelong customers.”

When selling makeup, you may think it’s easier to make someone feel important because you’re enhancing their look, empowering them and making them feel more beautiful. However, this principle of success applies to all products, services and organizations.

What are some ways to make people feel important? Active listening, personalized compliments, expressing gratitude, remembering important details, quality time, encouragement, thoughtful gifts, empathy, and understanding, and celebrating achievements, to name a few.

When doing these things, let them come from the heart. Be yourself. When you do this, you’ll be on your way to embodying the spirit of Mary Kay’s philosophy. You’ll succeed in your goals while building lasting relationships that enrich your life and the lives of others.