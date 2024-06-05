Voice of the People: City of Kankakee streets need repair

I wonder how long Kankakee city government is going to take to start addressing street repairs in the city. I realize running a city is a monumental job, but I believe the mayor and city council members can do a better job.

It would be nice if city officials would inform the residents as to why repairs to the streets are being neglected. If it is because of a shortfall in revenue to repair the streets, inform the residents of Kankakee by mail. I believe most residents would be willing to pay more taxes to drive on properly paved streets, because streets are a reflection on our community.

Any family thinking of moving into the city of Kankakee would have serious reservations after seeing the neglect of these streets. It would be sad for them not to move here for the condition of the streets and not knowing of the excellent services the city provides like: the police department, fire department and environmental services utility. Think!

We know as adults Kankakee will never be paradise, but if all the citizens work together, it will be a better city to reside in.

<strong>David Suprenant</strong>

Kankakee