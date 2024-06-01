Voice of the People: Silver lining to broadcaster's passing

If there’s a silver lining to the passing of Robert MacNeil, it’s that we are allowed to pause and reflect on what made him a pioneer in TV journalism. I almost wrote that we’re “forced“ instead of “allowed to reflect,” but that wasn’t his style.

In a time when the loudest, most garish content commands our attention, Robert MacNeil, Jim Lehrer and a scant few others showed us in a professional, understated manner how people should communicate with each other. I keep hoping it will catch on.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

Itasca