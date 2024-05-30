MOORE: Dream modification can lead to success

Achieving a dream can take a long time. Some dreams are so big that, over time, you might start to question if you truly want it. Maybe you’ve gotten used to life as it is, and transitioning into that dream life, even though you’ve worked and believed in it for many years, feels like stepping out of your comfort zone.

You’ve settled into your current routine and wonder if you really want things to change. Spending years working on something without it becoming your main source of income is enough to make anyone consider giving up.

But when you think about giving up, you feel a bit lost and without purpose. At the same time, so many years have passed that your dream might need some adjustments. If that’s the case, many people feel like they failed, but history shows us that sometimes, those with big dreams had to modify them.

Walt Disney comes to mind. In the beginning, his passion was animation, a new technology that hit the silver screens and changed cinema forever. It was such a new form of media that only a few people were doing it. Walt started his journey in Kansas City, running a small animation studio called Laugh-O-Gram Studio.

However, the studio struggled and eventually failed. Walt desperately wanted to make it work in Kansas City, but he realized he had to modify his dream to succeed.

Instead of giving up, he moved west to Hollywood, where he believed more opportunities existed. In Hollywood, he continued to pursue animation but with a new vision that evolved even further, leading to the creation of feature-length animated films and, eventually, Disneyland, transforming him from an animator to a pioneer in the entertainment industry.

Walt’s story shows how modifying a dream can lead to even greater success.

Or consider Ernest Shackleton. This explorer’s dream was to be the first to reach the South Pole and return home with all of his men. He made several attempts, each filled with challenges and setbacks. His last attempt, the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, found him and his crew stuck in the ice on their ship, Endurance, in conditions you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

Shackleton was forced to modify his dream. Instead of reaching the South Pole, his new goal was getting his men back home alive. Despite the harrowing conditions and incredible odds, Shackleton led his crew to safety, living out one of the greatest adventure stories ever. His story shows that modifying a dream can lead to an achievement as great, if not greater, than the original goal.

What about George Washington? Washington’s dream was to retake New York City after the British conquered it in the summer of 1776. This goal became Washington’s obsession. He believed that recapturing New York was crucial for the American cause. However, as years passed and circumstances changed, he realized that directly retaking New York wasn’t the best strategic choice. Washington had to modify his dream.

Instead of focusing on New York, he decided to strike the British in Virginia. In 1781, he led a decisive campaign in Yorktown, Virginia, where his forces, along with French allies, besieged the British.

This led to the surrender of British General Cornwallis and effectively ended the Revolutionary War. Although Washington had to change his original vision, he still accomplished his overall objective of defeating the British and securing American independence. In many ways, this strategic shift allowed him to fulfill his dream in a way that ensured long-term success for the new nation.

Sometimes the original vision needs to be modified, and that’s okay.

I heard somewhere: “Stay strong with your dream and be OK with how it unfolds.” Your dream can often look a little different than you had originally planned.

The next time you feel like giving up or settling for what you have, I hope this inspires you to stay strong, keep going and remain flexible about how it happens.

Stay the course, adapt as needed and trust that you are still on the path to achieving something great. Your journey might have twists and turns, but every step brings you closer to your goal.