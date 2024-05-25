JACKSON: Stop and reflect at least for 1 minute

It is finally here. The multi-purposed official weekend of things to do has arrived. Summer holiday three-day weekend travel season, gasoline spike to meet demand, retail sales events with discounts up to 70% off things you may not even need, breakout watercraft from storage, fire up backyard grills and oh, it is Memorial Day weekend.

While it is the holiday that affords us the opportunity or reason to enjoy doing American things for three or more consecutive days if you can squeeze in an even earlier start, the actual request of honoring those who sacrificed their all is only one minute. The National Moment of Remembrance was established by Congress. It asks the we pause at 3 p.m. local time for just one minute as an act of unity and reflect. Just one minute out of 1,440 minutes on Monday to never forget. It is probable that some may spend more than a minute anticipating the return to their normalcy Tuesday.

Every living citizen of this country is a beneficiary of the sacrifice made by so many men and women, and it doesn’t require any genetic testing to validate that benefit. There are several ways to remember, reflect, honor our deceased military. How one acknowledges Memorial Day is not as important as why we do it.

From May 30, 1868, when Decoration Day was established to remember fallen Civil War soldiers until today, the why remains the same. Millions of Americans answered a call to defend everything we stand for and for what separates us from the rest of the world. Millions died as a result of that answer. Memorial Day is a simple respectful reminder that we will not and should not ever forget those who incredibly and bravely responded when our country needed them and who are no longer here.

While the name of the holiday has evolved from Decoration Day to Memorial Day, and the date has been changed from May 30 to the fourth Monday in May to accommodate the desires of citizens to have a multiple-day celebration, the meaning remains unchanged. Who and what we are today is a direct correlation to the millions of sacrifices made by those we will never know. Because of the irrefutable and selfless sacrifice of our deceased veterans we are all essentially “trust fund babies.”

As American and safely as you can barbecue, boat, shop, travel, party. Kick off the warm weather season in memorable fashion. You have that right. It was paid for in full long ago.

However, keep in mind this tradition is to remember those who are deceased. It is not to acknowledge our living veterans or current military. Their day of honor is separate. And Memorial Day is not a happy day. It is a somber reminder. To say, “Happy Memorial Day,” no matter the well-intent, is not appropriate and is poor etiquette.

In the words of Taveres, the soul group of the 1970s, “It Only Takes A Minute.” So, please remember, wherever you are at 3 p.m. Monday, please stop and reflect for just one minute. Of course, that does not include drivers unless you have a self-driving vehicle. While that one minute was designated as a moment of unity to remember those Americans no longer with us, we living Americans could use a minute of unity, too.

For those too young to remember the song by Tavares, they were singing about falling in love. But a minute is a minute. It is not that long.