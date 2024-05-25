GLENNON: Why are Illinois school report cards still dismal?

It’s more of the same for Illinois school outcomes. Bad educational outcomes persist, but why?

First, here are highlights from the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2023 report card for Illinois schools:

• Just 35% of Illinois students statewide read at grade level. That’s 1.2 million children not proficient in reading.

• Results are worse for Illinois’ minority students. Just 22% of Hispanic students and only 16% of Black students statewide read at grade level.

• Just 27% of Illinois students statewide do math at grade level. That’s 1.4 million children not proficient in math.

• In more than 250 school districts, fewer than 25% of students are able to read at grade level.

That’s because we aren’t spending enough, many are saying.

But here are the facts, based on a Wirepoints analysis of U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of School System Finances, FY 2022, as well as student test results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Wirepoints chose 2007 as the base year of our analysis to avoid the volatility in education funding during the Great Recession:

1. Illinois already spends the most per student in the entire Midwest and the 11th-most in the country. Even Illinois’ poorest districts (those deemed Tier 1), on average, spend more than the average in Midwest states.

2. That’s the result of Illinois pouring more money into PreK-12 education over the past 15 years than almost any other state.

3. That spending growth is still one of the nation’s highest even when controlled for pension costs.

4. Illinoisans pay the nations’ highest property taxes — and one of the highest tax burdens overall — in part because of the ongoing education spend.

What, then, is the problem?

The causes of our education problems are myriad and debatable. I certainly don’t claim to have all the answers and can’t list all opinions here.

But these two need more attention:

First, many parents and voters still don’t know. The above results clash with the education system’s “accountability” statistics. A near-record 87.6% of students statewide graduated in 2023. Parents are told 97% of Illinois teachers are rated “excellent or proficient” and that 70% of Illinois schools are “exemplary” or “commendable,” according to the report cards. Parents see As and Bs on their kids’ report cards and think everything is fine.

Second, educators and public education officials are too defensive about acknowledging the problems, which has been explained beautifully by Arne Duncan, U.S. Secretary of Education during the Obama Administration. “Many teachers are afraid that they won’t be believed, and they fear that they will be blamed, if they tell the stark truth about how student learning is falling far short of what it ought to be,” Duncan wrote last year.

Duncan went on: “The plain truth is that our education system is simultaneously waving a red flag about learning loss while telling us everything is OK — a mixed message if ever there was one. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

We’ve seen the same in Illinois. Writing about failing schools invariably draws defensiveness and denial from many in the education establishment.

That shouldn’t be so. Surely we should be able to recognize the extraordinary contribution made by many good educators while still seeing that our schools, as a whole, are failing. Besides, it’s a national problem, so let’s not let regional pride get in the way of addressing a matter so important.