BREACH: Get out and enjoy greater Kankakee

If you can’t find something to do in the Kankakee area, you’re just not trying hard enough. Whether it be recreational sports, camping, live entertainment, food and spirits or just enjoying the great outdoors, Kankakee County and beyond has a lot to offer.

I’m more of a homebody than I used to be in my younger days, but my wife, Karen, and I took in a couple well-publicized events this past weekend.

On Friday, May 17, we attended “Damien,” a one-man play written by Aldyth Morris, performed by Wayne Messmer at the St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Kankakee. Messmer’s amazing portrayal of Father Damien had a paid attendance of 212, including 33 walk-ins. The play raised more than $3,000 for the Azzarelli Outreach Medical Clinic in Kankakee.

“I was just so pleased with everything,” said Sharon Jackson, a St. John Paul II parishioner who helped with organizing the show.

On Saturday we went to the Pat Tomasulo comedy show at the Lincoln Cultural Center auditorium in Kankakee. It was presented by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, and more than 750 people were in the cozy venue.

Tomasulo, a Chicago-based stand-up comedian, TV host (WGN-TV), actor and podcaster, captured the audience the minute he stepped on stage.

“Hey, Kankakee, voted one of the worst cities in America. How dare they, how dare they, how dare they call Kankakee a city,” he said, and the audience roared with laughter.

Obviously, you have to have a sense of humor when attending a comedy show, and we laughed all the way through his approximate 45-minute set. There was a good mix of ages in the audience, from young adults to senior citizens, prompting Tomasulo to say, “I see they’ve got a shuttle from the assisted-living facility running tonight.”

For the most part, Tomasulo kept the comedy clean and was self-deprecating at times, poking fun at his own 5-foot-7 frame, saying you can still tell short-people jokes but not fat ones. He was billed as observational, absurdist humor, and he didn’t disappoint. It’s always good to unplug from the phone and share some laughs with your neighbors.

We’ve lived here for 18 years and there have been several comedy shows during that time, but Tomasulo coming to Kankakee was a big get in my humble opinion. With the summer months fast approaching, there’s several upcoming music shows on the horizon as well.

Several neighborhood establishments have live music on a regular basis, including On the Rox in Kankakee, The Looney Bin in Bradley, the American Legion in Manteno to name a few. Don’t forget the inaugural Bradley 315 Music Festival June 6-8 at the Northfield Square mall that has some big country acts lined up in Gretchen Wilson and Big and Rich, as well a Hairbanger’s Ball in the mix. The annual Strawberry Jazz Festival is on that same Saturday and Sunday at the mall, too.

Former Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra conductor Allan Dennis is giving a farewell Bring Pops to Pops concert on Father’s Day, June 16, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. The Les Artrisans Arts and Crafts Fair returns on July 4 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds.

If you love camping in the outdoors, you don’t have to go far — 10 miles from downtown Kankakee — to the Kankakee River State Park where its campground is rated as one of the Top 10 in Illinois. There’s also fishing, hiking and canoeing available at the park.

The Kankakee River has long been an excellent river for boating, and it is also popular for kayaking. The Potawatomi Paddlers Association promotes the activity in the area and hosts training sessions, including one on June 15 at Splash Valley Aquatic Center in Kankakee. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.kankakeeriverppa.org" target="_blank">kankakeeriverppa.org</a>.

More local music is also happening a few times a month in the Summer Concert Series in Kankakee’s Cobb Park, sponsored by the KVSO and Kankakee Riverview Historic District; and four dates this summer for the Friday Night Concert series are on tap, hosted by Downtown Kankakee. The first concert is Todd Hazelrigg and Fox Crossing Stringband on June 14 at the Hill Stage at the Harold and Jean Minor Festival Square at the Kankakee Depot.

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Friendship Festival in Bourbonnais (June 26-30) and the Merchant Street MusicFest at the Festival Square (July 26-27). Each community from Aroma Park to Wilmington has summer festivals as well. There’s something to do just about every weekend in and around Kankakee. And the power boat races return Labor Day weekend.

There’s no shortage of craft beer or caffeinated beverages (not including Dunkin’ and Starbucks), so patronize local stops like Knack Brewing, BrickStone, Connect Roasters, Uplifted Bistro or The Well. I’m sorry if I’m missing your favorite spot here. There’s some good ice cream shops out there as well.

Chicago always beckons with college and pro sports and a plethora of music and theater shows but if you like to stay close to home, the offerings are ever-improving. Get out and take in some live music, an art show, kayak the Kankakee River or visit Midewin near Wilmington or Kankakee Sands just across the state line in Indiana.

It’s good for your soul.