MOORE: Dismantle the barriers, move toward a fulfilling life

Have you ever felt like you’re your own worst enemy, standing in the way of your success?

What does it mean to self-sabotage? At its core, self-sabotage involves behaviors or thought patterns that hold you back from achieving your goals and living your best life. These actions are almost always subconscious and manifest in numerous ways, creating barriers to personal growth and fulfillment.

Have you ever found yourself holding onto painful memories? Letting go feels impossible. Maybe it was a parent, a sibling, a relative, or a friend, and what they did to you was traumatizing, and now, years later, you realize you’re behaviors are keeping you from what you want.

Perhaps you’ve avoided new relationships because you’re scared of getting hurt again.

Maybe the trauma has made you overly self-conscious. You might stay quiet in social situations, fearing judgment or rejection. This persistent self-doubt prevents you from engaging fully with others and sharing your ideas.

It creates a loop of negative self-talk, paralyzing you with hyper-awareness of perceived flaws and inhibiting you from taking risks or trying new things.

Sometimes, it manifests as a victim mentality. “Why me?” you ask. What did I ever do to deserve this?” The woe-is-me mindset breeds bitterness and frustration, leading to unfair judgment and criticism of others, to their face or behind their back and creating a temporary sense of superiority but ultimately isolating you, making you colder and more disconnected.

Or maybe the trauma has led you into a doom loop of excuse-making to soothe your anxiety about not pursuing your goals? Excuse-making stems from a subconscious fear of failure or rejection, protecting you from the potential pain of trying and not succeeding. However, these excuses only reinforce the belief that you’re powerless and incapable, creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Indeed, the trauma has caused loneliness at times, feeling like nobody understands you. Continually focusing on the idea that no one is there to support you can exacerbate the sense of isolation, making it even harder to take steps forward. This mindset prevents you from seeing the resources and opportunities available to you. These types of cognitive distortions often make individuals overlook help that’s right in front of them.

Sometimes, trauma causes us to take comfort in our perceived powerlessness, thinking, “It’s okay. I’d never be able to achieve this anyway; I have no help; I don’t have the right connections.” Never understanding, we’ve become trapped.

Or maybe the trauma has caused you to lie to yourself, telling yourself you’re finally going to go for it, but over time, you start to see that you’re constantly procrastinating.

These delay tactics will only cause you to miss opportunities and fall further behind on your goals — building layer after layer of self-sabotage.

All of the above only amplifies feeling overwhelmed and even more powerless, creating a downward spiral in which each missed chance confirms your worst fears and deepens your sense of failure and stagnation.

So, what is one to do? How can the cycle be broken?

To break the cycle of self-sabotage, self-awareness is crucial.

Start today by acknowledging at least one self-sabotaging behavior and commit to changing it.

Acknowledge the behaviors and thoughts that are holding you back. Reflect on past traumas and their impact on your current life, and try to stop letting them define your future.

Confront feelings of self-consciousness by challenging negative self-talk and gradually exposing yourself to social situations. Seek out the help of a friend or a professional who can help you reframe negative thoughts and build more constructive thought patterns.

Practice empathy and build meaningful connections instead of criticizing others to feel superior. Actively seek to understand and empathize with others to reduce the tendency to criticize and build more supportive relationships.

Transform excuse-making into proactive problem-solving by identifying small, actionable steps toward your goals. Setting small, achievable goals and celebrating progress can help build momentum and confidence.

Trying to develop a growth mindset, where failure is seen as an opportunity to learn and grow, can reduce the fear of failure and encourage taking risks. By taking these beginning steps, you can start dismantling the barriers of self-sabotage and move toward a fulfilling life.