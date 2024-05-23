ANOTHER VIEW: Northern Lights captivate and connect us as only a rare cosmic event can

There’s nothing quite like a cosmic event to bring people together.

We’ve had two now in the past two months. First, the solar eclipse on April 8, and most recently, the Northern Lights last weekend that left people truly in awe.

What is it about these celestial spectacles that we love so much?

“Millions of people who probably have never seen an aurora before have gotten to see it just in the last day, all around the world,” Michelle Nichols, the Adler Planetarium’s director of public observing, told reporter Katlyn Smith in her story last week about how to view the Northern Lights around the suburbs.

So people stayed up late, drove to remote locations with less light pollution, shared tips and tricks on how best to view and photograph the rare jewel-tones hues in the sky. Then they posted pictures all over social media to share with those who weren’t lucky enough to see them in person.

It’s remarkable how this event, much like last month’s solar eclipse, summons a sense of togetherness. How beautiful dancing ribbons of lights captivate us enough to put differences aside, be helpful and polite — a rarity on social media — and share in an atmospheric phenomenon that evokes emotion, unity and happiness.

Maybe it’s the idea of witnessing something so rare that unites us.

Maybe it’s viewing something unbelievably beautiful that leaves us so awestruck that we’re able to put aside petty differences and realize we are just a tiny part of this gigantic universe that holds so many mysteries and unfathomable wonders.

Maybe these events remind us to appreciate the beauty all around us, not just in the heavens, but in our own backyards, in our neighbors, our coworkers, our families and friends. To come together, be kind and enjoy each other.

Not only was it nice to scroll through gorgeous photos shared in several Facebook groups we run, it was heartwarming to read comments on these posts. Strangers came together to compliment each other and offer tips to others so they, too, could witness the stunning beauty of the Northern Lights throughout the suburbs.

We also loved hearing from everyone who was kind enough to send us photos, so we could, in turn, share them with our readers.

The Northern Lights brought out the best in us, and we appreciated seeing people helping people time and time again last weekend.

So we can only hope for more of these cosmic events to bring people together and bridge the divide that feels wider and deeper than ever.

And in that spirit, let’s keep our eyes to the skies, share what we see up in the cosmos and look for more connection, kindness and caring right here on Earth.