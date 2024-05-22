HAAS: Minority party needs seat at the table on state budget

May is a critical month for legislators in the Illinois General Assembly as it typically marks the end of our legislative session. The end of session also brings about the creation and passage of our annual state budget. It seems that each year we see the same issues surrounding how the budget is created. The serious budget discussions are held behind closed doors and do not involve members of the minority party.

We are typically given the final budget mere hours before we have to vote on it, meaning we have limited time to read and analyze the thousands of pages comprising the document. In the spirit of continued attempts at collaboration, I want to share what I hope to see change this year as the budget is crafted and passed.

First, I hope we see a transparent budget creation process this year. These meetings should not be happening behind closed doors. They should include legislators from both parties, with input and opinions from all parts of the state on what the budget should include.

Every member of the General Assembly represents the people of Illinois, and the minority party in particular represents all or part of all 102 counties in Illinois. We should all have a seat at the table because our constituents deserve a representative who can engage with our budgeting process and communicate their needs.

Second, I am hoping to see a truly balanced budget this year. Despite what has been repeated time and time again, our state budget has not been balanced in many years. Instead, we see gimmicks that attempt to make our budget seem balanced. This continued charade of balance is only setting up future generations of Illinoisans for failure.

It is not fair to continue this smoke-and-mirrors balancing practice, and we must work to have a budget that works for everyone and is sustainable long-term.

I want to remain hopeful for change when it comes to the annual budgeting process. Bipartisan collaboration is the only way to make a budget that works for everyone in Illinois. If you want to be kept up-to-date on what is happening with the budget as well as other state and district activities, I encourage you to visit my website at RepHaas.com.