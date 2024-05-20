RAMPELL: Those who would trade democracy for economic gain would get neither

Selling democracy by advertising its economic benefits is a little like marketing chocolate for its antioxidant properties. Sure, it’s a pleasant side effect; it’s also beside the point. Democracy, that Godiva of political systems, should be desirable for its own sake.

Apparently, that’s not so obvious to a few industry titans. Financiers and oil execs have lately bet that another Donald Trump presidency would bring more tax cuts and deregulation, among other near-term financial gains. And, hey, maybe it would. But they should consider also the longer-term economic damage they might endure if they help put an open authoritarian back in office.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen recently spoke about the “economic case for democracy” at the McCain Institute. Likewise, Brookings Institution senior fellow Vanessa Williamson warned last month about the economic consequences of democratic backsliding and urged the business community to serve as a bulwark for democratic institutions. Both cited research finding causal links between democratic institutions and higher economic growth.

That’s because democracies tend to be better at a whole bunch of things critical to economic flourishing, such as maintaining the rule of law; protecting property rights; providing public goods (education, public health, infrastructure); ensuring policymakers are accountable to all citizens (not just their cronies); and resolving disputes via compromise rather than violence. (Violence, you might have heard, is not great for business.)

There’s more to capitalism than tax cuts, in other words. Why would anyone engage in a private economic transaction without assurance that their counterparty can be held accountable if they don’t deliver, regardless of political connections? Why would a company invest if it’s unclear whether the state might expropriate their assets without cause?

I get it. If you’re a business leader staring down President Biden’s proposed corporate tax hikes, these kinds of economic benefits might seem abstract. Meanwhile, Trump has placed concrete, lucrative trades on the table. For instance, at a recent Mar-a-Lago dinner, Trump offered huge tax cuts and environmental deregulation to a group of oil executives. The value of these measures, Trump argued, would vastly exceed the $1 billion in political donations that he wanted in return. Oil execs would be getting a great “deal,” he said, according to my Post colleagues.

Or perhaps a second Trump administration doesn’t seem terribly scary since our country managed to survive the first one.

Such logic might explain why billionaire Republican donors who disavowed Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot are back to hosting his fundraisers. “I think some CEOs are telling themselves that there were similar warnings about Trump in 2016, and that they believe he’s so transactional that they can work with him,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman explained. They’ll make their deal with their preferred devil, who’ll surely exercise self-restraint.

How naive. Trump is notorious for reneging on his promise.

Sure, business leaders might get a few lousy tax cuts. What else might they get, now that the adults have all left the room? Trump is advertising, and wannabe oligarchs are implicitly endorsing, the idea that U.S. democracy is for sale. What price might Russia or Saudi Arabia need to pay for a similar bargain?

What happens if these U.S. companies and megadonors get outbid?

U.S. business titans might think they’re trading democracy for financial gain. In reality, they’re gambling both.