JACKSON: We can't ignore primary goal of educating children

Another school year is coming to a close. Congratulations to those who did their best and will head on to an even more successful future. And condolences to those who will be passed on to the next phase unprepared, be it another academic endeavor or into an adulthood full of preventable struggle.

Unfortunately, and unforgivingly, as a nation, we are passing on more than we are preparing. Generational shifts in governmental education policies have moved us a long way from the days when the emphasis was on the three “Rs,” reading, ’riting and ’rithmatic. In the effort to bridge gaps in academic achievement, we replaced bridges with escalators that required less effort and accountability. Instead of providing every child with a ladder with equal rungs, we built them elevators. Learning how to spell phonetically was replaced with gadgets to auto spell check.

With all the technological advancement, we are not creating a more intelligent society. Contrary to one government initiative, we are leaving more and more children behind. Promoting kids based on anything other than personal effort and achievement is inimical. It is comparable to providing medication in place of healthy behaviors. At some point we have to readdress the ill-effects we have allowed to stymie our educational system.

It is just one example, but by no means an aberration. A nearby school district, meaning not one from within our region, of roughly 500 Pre K-8 students had the abysmal distinction of having 1% of its students performing at grade level in math and just over 5% performing at grade level in reading. That is a generation of that community. It is unfathomable how that community can accept that only1% of its future is capable of meeting standard. It is impossible to believe that 99% of the district’s students are not able to reach their potential.

We have to do better. We do not have to return to the days when learning was done with sticks and dirt or even with pencil and paper. But at least to a time when we relied on our minds more than a machine. Back to a period when the objective was not achieving perfection but reaching potential, and excuses were not allowed. In particular, the government made excuses like poverty.

For more than a half century, we have seen programs and policies designed to improve our international academic standing do nothing more than to increase our domestic division. In the early 1960s, the United States was academically near the top internationally.

However, under the guise of civil rights, an effort to appease one group, Affirmative Action was instituted. It did nothing to remedy anti-discrimination in higher education. It was a purely quota-based system rooted in non-academic factors. It increased social discord, not academic reality.

We saw another government-led effort, No Child Left Behind Act, designed to increase the proficiency of students disadvantaged by factors other than potential and effort and accountability. The politically-rooted NCLB Act and its successor, Every Student Succeeds Act have not produced its intended results. National high school proficiency ratings of 13% to 15% percent in math and reading skills is not a success.

While not a government mandate, a new initiative to improve educational as well as workplace opportunities, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is not working. If anything, DEI is a distraction and is pushing us further from reading, writing and arithmetic. Its quest to have everyone receive the same reward regardless of effort is driving the anti-DEI sentiment and backlash.

If there is one thing that every American citizen enjoys equally, it is an educational opportunity. We do not have equal health care. We do not have equal justice. With those, you get the level of health care and legal representation you can afford. But, the opportunity to learn to read, write and do math are available to all who want it, and the value of words and numbers are constant.

When it comes to education, everyone deserves a seat on the plane. However, not everyone deserves to sit in first class.

If we allow the trend that ignores the primary goal of educating our children, our society will end up with only 1% enjoying certain rights and privileges. We cannot educate just 1% and expect 100% to reap the rewards.