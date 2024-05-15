Voice of the People: City needs to spruce up East Court Street

At times, there is a refreshing indication that both private and business owners take into consideration what the appearance of their property tells about their concern for the community.

Today, traveling east or on Court Street, there is a gratifying example of interest in the beautification of the property fronting this street. This is with reference to the north side of the street, where a number of tanker type trailers are parked. The property owner saw fit to enhance and to soften the storage space appearance by installing a nice selection of landscape items, shrubs, trees and flowers, truly and breath of fresh air for a rather dowdy area.

Too bad the city of Kankakee government has neglected many areas of this once called Kankakee “The City Beautiful,” which it was in times past. There are many such ordnances presently in force that are beneficial to prevent the decay and rot in certain areas that contain boarded-up homes, burn outs, trash-laden yards, junk cars and trash-strewn alleys, ugly General Foods corn mill, the former Pope Brace Building and others.

It is truly a shame the leadership has not taken to task the owners of these properties. Hit them in the pocketbook, fine them for allowing neglect in allowing property to disintegrate to the present condition.

All one has to do is take a trip to other parts of this community and view some of the industries that take pride in the appearance of their facilities; they are not hard to find: Peddinghaus, CSL Behring, Riverside and Saint Mary’s hospitals are a few. Pride is on display at these and other locations. Schuyler Avenue has been made presentable, but East Court Street from downtown east is pretty ugly, to say the least. Of course, if the present administration is happy and content with the physical appearance, so be it.

<strong>Ronald H. Hartman</strong>

St. Anne