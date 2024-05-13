GLENNON: Public should demand repeal of this in-your-face election rigging by Illinois Democrats

A recent stunt by Illinois Democrats is so underhanded that Illinoisans in both parties should be expressing disgust and calling for its repeal. Lawsuits over it are likely to come, but this one should be reject in the court of public opinion as well.

As an alternative to a primary election, Illinois law allowed for a party to get its candidates on the ballot for General Assembly spots by party slating procedure, along with collection of a requisite number of public signatures on nominating positions. A number of Republican challengers as well as party efforts to recruit candidates have been proceeding accordingly.

But over the course of just 36 hours on the first days of this month, the Democratic supermajority changed the law retroactively to disallow that procedure, thereby barring challengers from the November ballot as Republican party candidates.

The new law almost certainly gives Democrats a win in races in which Republicans did not run a candidate in the primary and could result in dozens of unopposed races.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new law the day after it was passed, hours after telling reporters he didn’t know all the details. Stunningly, he and fellow Democrats claimed it was an “ethics” measure and would take “backroom deals” out of the equation when choosing candidates.

Seriously? Illinois Democrats against slating and backroom deals? They’ve long done the same, though not this year, which suggests the whole thing was a preplanned trap. The new law originated as a “shell bill” — one on an entirely different subject with a different label, before being changed in the 30-hour cram-through.

Republicans across the state have been up in arms about the new law, but they are not alone.

Seven Democrats in the General Assembly defied their party’s leadership and voted against it, including Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, who couldn’t ignore the hypocrisy, given repeated Democratic claims that Republicans are a threat to democracy.

“I just think it’s fundamentally wrong for Democrats to participate in something that makes it harder for people to run, to run for office, makes it harder for folks to engage,” she said

Left-leaning, nationally recognized Election Blog also criticized the new law as “pulling the rug out” from under Republicans who have been relying on slating.

That publication described it as “America’s sixth-largest state changing the rules of an election in the middle of the campaign to deprive hundreds of thousands of voters of the opportunity to choose a candidate of their preference ….”

The new law also moved Illinois’ early presidential nomination deadline up a month earlier, presumably to make it harder for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to get on the ballot. And it put three nonbinding referendums on the ballot that are designed to draw Democratic turnout, taking all allowable slots and depriving Republicans of any chance to do the same.

This is a new low, even by Illinois standards. It’s shameless, tyrannical and hypocritical abuse of power in a one-party state, and it’s up to you to finally say, “Enough.”