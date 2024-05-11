JACKSON: When instinct usurps personal safety

If you see something, say something. It has been more than a decade since the U S Department of Homeland Security introduced the mantra as a means of vigilance against terrorism. It was an opportunity for citizens to join in the fight against foreign enemies.

The cry trickled down to municipal law enforcement efforts to deal with homegrown illegal activity. Citizens were empowered to be the additional eyes and ears of their community’s safety efforts and pass along information to the proper authorities.

In theory, the ideology of this type of communal involvement is good. But like the 2024 Chicago White Sox goal in January, it looks very good on paper and should include a couple of disclaimers. When it comes to seeing and saying something, first be selective. Every situation is not applicable. Let the participation stop at say something. See and say, yes, but do not include do something. Well, maybe video record something. That may be the safest and best way to be a good Samaritan without subjecting yourself to any liability.

It is good and instinctual to want to help. However, today’s social climate warrants a big bit of caution before intervening. A recent, needless death of a Houston, Texas, man is a stark reminder of what can happen when we go beyond seeing and saying something.

In an attempt to diffuse a verbal confrontation between an irate customer and a fast-food worker, Jeffrey Limmer lost his life. Instead of heeding Limmer’s advice to de-escalate, the customer who was upset over his order and demanded a refund, turned his angst toward Limmer. A verbal and physical confrontation ensued.

The customer was pushed to the floor. He got up, left the restaurant went to his car and retrieved a gun. He allegedly shot Limmer several times and fled the scene. Limmer died as a result of being hit by several “alleged” bullets.

We cannot legislate personal instinct. We see differently, we respond differently. Limmer’s reaction was natural and cannot be criticized. We can only sympathize without judgement. And many can empathize with him. It is not a rare occasion to witness a customer service person being verbally assaulted by a customer who is not in the right nor in his or her right mind.

To watch the employee doing his or her darndest to adhere to company policy under direct duress and refrain from intervening is challenging, albeit dangerous. In most cases it might be better to let the worker endure the temporary wrath and hope they receive a favorable annual performance review, and live another day.

With the trend of permitting more and more undeserving people to enjoy the fruits of freedom that law-abiding citizens enjoy, the risk of encountering potential harm increases. That risk increases exponentially when instinct usurps personal safety. It can be a heavy burden to bear when faced with helping a fellow citizen or minding one’s own business.

We cannot help what we see in public. It seems people are less concerned about anyone witnessing their uncivilized or criminal behavior. Public ignorance has become a badge of honor for some. The risk of being on the wrong end of a violent response to any character accountability should not be ignored.

However, we must also be cautious with saying anything or saying something about what we witness or see. That effort to do the right thing on behalf of society can and does at times come with consequences to those who speak up. There is no absolute protection for those who say something from those held accountable for their wrongs, if ever they are.

And we should definitely use restraint when compelled to do something. Again, is it worth my safety should be the priority.

See something, say something, not a bad idea. But, I am starting to think those three wise monkeys were on to something.