BREACH: These our rapidly changing times for newspapers

I don’t have a Netflix account — or an Amazon Prime for videos or any streaming service not connected to our Xfinity cable subscription.

What I do have are three newspaper digital subscriptions in addition to my subscription to the Daily Journal. I’m a news junkie. I have subscriptions to the Chicago Tribune, which includes the Sunday print edition, the Northwest Indiana Times and the Indianapolis Star.

The Tribune is a little pricey, but the other two combined are less than what most of you might pay for Netflix (I don’t have much time to watch movies or whatever outside of sports). I’m sure I’m the exception rather than the norm.

I love to keep up on news, opinion and sports in Chicago, Indiana and Indy that I can’t get anywhere else. Growing up in north central Indiana, my Dad always gave me a quarter (and later 50 cents) to go to the corner grocery store to pick up a copy of the Sunday Chicago Tribune.

He liked the Trib’s Sunday color comics that had different strips than the Indianapolis Star, and I loved reading about the Cubs, Blackhawks and Bulls. Those were the days, and that’s kind of what sparked my interest in newspapers.

Now, some 50 years later, newspapers are going through a metamorphosis. The old business model is changing, and collectively newspapers are looking for different revenue streams like digital subscriptions as many have cut down on print editions, much like we have at the Journal.

In addition to our Wednesday and Saturday print editions, we publish digital editions on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. It was something that was mentioned in my J220 visional communication course back in 1980 at Indiana University that newspapers would be delivered via video in the future. I don’t think the experts imagined we would be able to read a newspaper on our tablet or smartphone like we can now. You got to love technology.

The Daily Journal’s digital subscription is growing and will continue to do so, as we do our best to bring you as much local news as we can. We take it as our responsibility to the community. I know some of you might disagree or criticize us, but that comes with the territory. It’s what we signed up for.

The greater Kankakee area is fortunate that it has a daily newspaper, as well as a few radio stations that also report on the news or provide community programming. But that’s not the case across the country, including Illinois.

<strong>NEWS DESERTS</strong>

According to an analysis by the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, the loss of local newspapers accelerated in 2023 to an average of 2.5 per week, leaving 203 counties as “news deserts” and meaning that more than half of all U.S. counties now have limited access to reliable local news and information. Four of those counties are in downstate Illinois.

These are counties that have no local news, no newspaper, no digital-only sites, no public radio, no ethnic media, nothing, said Tim Franklin, senior associate dean at Medill, during a Celebrate Journalism event in Chicago in April hosted by the Illinois Answers Project.

“There are another 1,558 counties with only one local news source left for an entire county,” Franklin said. “So we’re losing on average about 10-plus newspapers every month, two and a half a week across the country. We’ve lost a third of all newspapers in the last 20 years and so the local news business model has collapsed.”

Franklin continued that not only does this have an impact on the industry, it also has an impact on communities and it has an impact on democracy.

“There’s now research that shows in news desert communities, civic participation declines, fewer candidates ran for office, lower turnout in local elections,” he said. “There’s research that showed that government spending goes up in news desert counties, that corruption rises in news desert counties. So these are very tangible things that we’re talking about.”

Medill keeps a database on all the counties in the U.S., and there are 225 counties that have just one news source left and have all the characteristics of other news desert counties. They are put on a watch list.

“That map says in the next five years, we may lose another 225 counties to becoming news deserts, so this is a really serious problem,” Franklin said. “I don’t want to sound like Dr. Doom, but I think we all kind of need to understand the stakes.”

I’m not trying to twist your arm on buying a subscription if you don’t already have one. I certainly appreciate those of you who do have a Daily Journal subscription. I’ve stopped myself from thanking people I see when I go to the Jewel grocery store and they have a Daily Journal in their cart. It’s much appreciated.

There are some bright spots in the industry as a whole. There are about 550 digital-only local news sites, many of which launched in the past decade, but they are mostly clustered in metro areas, according to Medill.

It’s how we’re going to consume our news in the future for sure.

“I will say that what we are all living through right now is a seismic historic change in how people consume news and how news is produced and how news is distributed and how news is paid for,” Franklin said. “And anybody who tells you that they know how this is going to sort out, has a bridge in New Jersey that they want to sell you. These are really rapidly changing historic times.”