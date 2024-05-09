MOORE: Striking work-life balance is priceless

Life seems busier than ever, and it’s not slowing down. Despite technological advances, our workload doesn’t seem to lighten. Business owners might find AI tools helpful, yet often, they handle these tasks themselves instead of hiring additional help.

With rising inflation and economic pressures, what was a full-time job for one person has now become just an hour’s task a day for many CEOs. As technology simplifies processes, the burden of multiple tasks increasingly falls on just a few shoulders.

While staying busy can be rewarding, the overwhelming pile of tasks can make you feel perpetually behind. Catching up seems possible only with extra help, maybe even an assistant. The expectations placed on many of us often surpass what one person can manage. I might even need a Teslabot to handle my household chores — come on, Elon, I’m drowning in responsibilities here!

What happens when a loved one falls ill? Suddenly, you’re forced to reprioritize to take care of them. If it’s a severe illness, the time it demands can feel overwhelming. In such situations, lowering your expectations about what you can accomplish becomes necessary.

But should life be all work and no play? The concept of work-life balance is frequently discussed, and for many years, for me it was nonexistent. My life was like a seesaw stuck to the ground, burdened by an overload of work without any relief. Is this truly fulfilling? I guess it depends on what you find fulfilling.

A friend of mine used to watch me exhaust myself and would eventually ask, “Why? What’s the point?” To me, the sense of accomplishment was all the fulfillment I needed.

There was a time after my acting career when I didn’t need to work and wasn’t worried about finances, but I found that period somewhat empty.

But I digress. Let’s ask the question again. Should life be all work and no play?

This reminds me of an old U2 T-shirt. It read, “Smell the flowers while you can” Once, as I was walking by, an older gentleman shouted, “Ain’t that the truth!” while pointing at my shirt.

“While you can …” The implications of that phrase are vast. What does it mean? Will the flowers vanish one day? Will we no longer be around to enjoy their scent? At this point, nothing would surprise me.

The weight of “while you can” hit home a couple days ago when a dear friend of mine passed away unexpectedly. It’s a stark reminder we never truly know the future.

Finding balance is essential. It doesn’t have to be just vegging out on the couch watching reality TV although occasionally that’s what is needed. Ultimately it’s going to look different for each of us. It’s a personal journey to discover what that balance means.

Reflecting on a quote by Jim Rohn, whom I often cite and had the fortune to meet as a boy, might offer some guidance.

He said, “Something my parents taught me, that they practiced all their life, and now I practice. Don’t miss anything. Don’t miss the game, don’t miss the concert, don’t miss the performance, don’t miss the show. Don’t miss the conversation, don’t miss the sermon, don’t miss the class … don’t miss anything. Go look, see, learn, try, taste. Let that flavor of life be part of your lifestyle.”

Why pursue balance? It’s about personal enrichment and development, about becoming a person of value. True, thriving in our workplace demands education, hard work, determination and dedication. But what about beyond the office?

Consider the value added to your life when you’re not only accomplished at work but also knowledgeable in the arts, skilled in playing chess, experienced in gardening or have read the greatest book upon that which western civilization was founded upon. You’ve set down the path of enriching your whole self, making you a more rounded and insightful individual and what is that truly worth?

Can we quantify it? No, but consider this: Being a cultured individual stimulates fresh thoughts, inspires new actions, and fosters new ways of being and can help you get out of a rut. This not only adds layers of value to your personality but also introduces a much-needed balance. What’s it worth? I’d say it’s priceless.