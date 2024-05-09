Mason's musings: The All-City lore, and can we have more?

Anyone who’s been there this spring can tell you firsthand: This spring’s All-City sports action has been superb.

While the weather was still cold, wet and windy, Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer took most of the drama out of things with convincing wins against both Kankakee and Bishop McNamara to reclaim the crown from the Fightin’ Irish, but the laughs and smiles shared by the Boilermakers on their way to that crown never will be forgotten by the ones making them.

For the first time ever, boys volleyball added to the All-City presence, with Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais, the latter of which technically competed as a JV team this fall, joining Bishop McNamara, the inaugural boys volleyball All-City champs, to add to the list of champions made each year.

In what’s become arguably the most entertaining All-City meeting, the Kankakee girls and Bradley-Bourbonnais boys split the track and field titles, with the 400-meter boys race that came down to a photo finish between the Boilers’ Tyran “Tiny” Bender and the Kays’ Jayon Morrow, a Bender win so narrow the IHSA considered it a tie for postseason seeding purposes, providing one of the most memorable All-City highlights in any sport.

With a wealth of pitching on all sides, the Boilers repeated as baseball champions, defeating both McNamara and Kankakee in games that saw the tying run at least reach the batter’s box in the seventh inning. <em>(Editor’s note: Kankakee at Bishop McNamara was postponed to rain April 27 and will not be made up before McNamara’s postseason begins Monday.)</em> Softball will be decided May 17, when the Boilers and Kays make up their rained-out game from last month.

I was at the two All-City baseball games, and talking to the three coaches — all of whom now coach their alma maters — made me realize more than ever just how much fun these contests are for the kids, the schools and the community. And in the ever-evolving landscape of the sports calendar outside of the prep sports season, the rivalry is a lot different, too.

With travel sports continuing to grow its imprint on the youth sports world, and even at more old-school levels such as Little League and BBYSL softball, a lot of these kids are growing up playing together. The smack talk doesn’t have vitriol to it like Drake and Kendrick Lamar; it’s just some longtime friends having fun playing the same game they’ve spent their entire lives playing together.

I was taking photos of the Bradley-Bourbonnais at Kankakee baseball game this past week when a few Kays made some jokes with their former teammate, Kay-turned-Boilermaker Ty Alderson, after he hit a foul ball. As the umpire began to tell the players to stop, a couple voices from the Boiler dugout spoke up in support of the Kays, informing the umpire they were just messing around with their friend. The umpire smiled as he reminded them not everyone watching might know that.

That game featured a starting pitching matchup between good friends and offseason training partners — and even future KCC teammates — Spencer Boudreau (BBCHS) and Clay Gadbois (Kankakee) turning in brilliant pitching performances. The McNamara-BBCHS softball game pitted longtime best buds Libby Spaulding (BBCHS) and Kirsten Clodi (McNamara) against one another.

Earlier this year, as I made my way from Boilers baseball coach Brad Schweigert to McNamara coach Kurt Quick for my postgame interviews, I walked past a large group of Boilers along with a couple Irish players who all grew up playing travel ball together.

In all these cases, just a few of scores of them out there every year, there never could be bad blood between a group of young people that has spilled so much blood and shed so many tears together during the years. Whenever I talk to folks decades older than me who reflect on their prep sports days, even the ones who have played for and won state titles will talk about All-City games before anything else.

So, why can’t we see that in all the sports?

Schweigert, Quick and Kays baseball coach Tony Sykes combine to form the only trio of All-City coaches who all graduated from the school they are now the head varsity coach. They all played in the rivalry. Although Schweigert gets the bragging rights of being too young to remember when the three schools all played football annually, the Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais football rivalry ended a couple years before the COVID-19 pandemic. All three agreed the atmosphere at their All-City games was unmatched compared to other games, and all clamored for all sports to meet in All-City action.

The annual season-opening basketball tournament at Olivet Nazarene University once featured Herscher before its final version became a boys and girls All-City before becoming a pandemic causality. The boys teams have yet to resume play on the hardwood, and girls play has been limited to a 2023 contest between the Boilers and Irish and a few meetings between the Kays and Boilers at the Beecher Fall Classic.

While the idealist in me would love to see all three teams return to their football rivalry, the realistic side of me understands the Irish are locked in a traditional seven-game conference slate in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, and three weeks are needed for all three schools to play one another, as well as the sheer fact the Kays and Boilers look to have somewhere between double and triple the roster size of McNamara these days.

But the Boilers and Kays, whose football rivalry stopped after a 15-8 Boilers win in 2018, are both in conferences with six-game schedules. They both have the first two weeks open from conference play, as do most schools, and if that’s not enough time, unofficial schedules for next fall show both programs have Week 4 as their nonconference week to try to fill. <em>(Editor’s note: Official football schedules will be released in the summer.)</em>

With both programs coming off arguably their best-ever seasons, and certainly the top two or three seasons in each program’s history last year, what better time would there be to resume gridiron action between the crosstown public rivals?

Similarly, with boys basketball continuing to build more and more momentum, just a couple years removed from the first time all three teams had 20 wins in the same year, and girls basketball looking as though all three programs have glowing futures ahead, why can’t we get the All-City tournament that started the season before the pandemic?

This is a question I’ve asked off the record plenty of times the past few years, and again, similar to Drake and Kendrick Lamar, I don’t want to be leaking anything I’ve been told in confidence (I promise, I’ve never really been given any concrete or interesting answers). But with the proof very much in the pudding this spring, and fans of all three schools showing their support for kids who very much love one another on and off the field, I’ll ask for all to see — can we get All-City back to its full form?

This column isn’t meant to incite anything or come as criticism to any coaches, athletic directors or administrators in town or anything close to that. It comes with no spite or sarcasm. I just think I speak for plenty of people, whether it be the kids on the field, the parents watching them or the fans around town, when I say we’d all love to see more All-City.

To take it a step further and to piggyback off of the All-City basketball tournament we briefly had at Olivet, as well as other sports with all three schools that compete on the same day like tennis, wrestling, golf, cross country and track and field, how amazing would a one-day All-City baseball and softball tournament be, perhaps with a trophy presented to the winner at the end?

When I first started as a Daily Journal sports reporter seven years ago, the thing that immediately hooked me was getting to cover the kids in their triumphant moments, documenting the memories that will last a lifetime. And aside from maybe a state championship — emphasis on the maybe — trust me when I say nothing these kids do on the field will be as memorable as what they do in All-City play.

So, why not give these kids the most All-City opportunities possible, and make it as memorable and ever-lasting as it can be?