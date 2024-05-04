JACKSON: We must do better for our own

When it comes to charity, America can do better. Yes, we are one of the first countries to respond during natural disasters. We are the world’s first responder when there is a military conflict by appropriating economical, tactical and physical assistance. America will even offer a little regime change influence if it is in our better interest. As a surplus agriculture producer, we don’t hesitate to use our abundance to offer food relief to sustain global dominance.

The United States is the largest contributor to the International Monetary Fund, a financial collaborative of nearly 200 countries designed to increase and sustain economic stability. That is in addition to the billions of annual foreign aid to countries we deem to hold strategic importance. We do a lot for others. And we should.

But, we can do better. At home. Charity toward others should not come at the expense of self. Providing for others by depriving our own citizens of earned or necessary assistance is not the true sense of sacrifice.

Our latest act of charitable effort, the immigrant crisis, portends trouble for our own well-being. In a deliberate effort to care for those who have entered the country the wrong way, many municipalities are appropriating millions of dollars for immigrant care and some at the expense of its residents.

Derek Floyd, a former New York City firefighter died of a heart attack last month. He was just 36 years old. He and about 10 other firefighters had been released from duty just before Christmas last year because the fire department has to trim its budget by $74 million by the end of 2025 due the city’s need to free up funds to support its immigrant spending.

Derek Floyd had been a NY firefighter since 2019. Before that, he served three tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Because of a firefighting job-related injury, he was put on administrative duty until fit to return to fireman status. Before he could resume full duty, and “just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits,” he was fired. He leaves behind a wife and two young children without insurance and in a financial crisis.

At any point, an estimated 800 to 1,000 of NYFD’s “long-term duty” staff are dealing with injuries or illnesses that keep them from active duty. It is to be determined how many of those will be let go to fund immigrant services. The city’s fire department has also been mandated to reduce its budget by at least $132 million. The NY Department of Education faced budget cuts of $547 million, but that was rescinded by the mayor’s executive budget.

New York City’s immigrant situation changed the city’s priorities from taking care of its own to making sure new, noncontributing residents are cared for. It has also threatened the public safety of all of its residents.

New York City has a 2025 budget of $3.4 billion for migrant housing and food. That’s an increase of $1.1 billion over this year’s spending. Millions of that at the direct expense of its public servants.

It would be unreasonable to expect New York or any city dealing with the current migrant crisis to just ignore the situation it didn’t create. It would be inhumane to deny help to anyone in need, but it should not come at the ultimate sacrifice of its own residents, servants and safety. Yes, food and shelter are basic necessities for migrants. But so are they for the surviving widow and children of Derek Floyd. How many more Floyds must die before we do better?

We are a part of the world. We are not the world’s bank, military, farm, school or hospital. That is not in the Preamble.