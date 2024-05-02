MOORE: Attract success

So many of us yearn to be successful, driven by an unrelenting desire to achieve. We work tirelessly, struggle against all odds, and clock in long hours, yet often find ourselves falling short of our goals.

Sometimes, it seems we’re chasing after success like a mirage in a vast desert, seemingly within reach yet perpetually out of grasp, like trying to catch smoke with our bare hands. It can be like running a marathon with no finish line in sight. This relentless pursuit can feel like chasing the horizon — the closer you get, the further it seems to stretch away. Success, when pursued directly, often proves elusive, darting away like a startled deer the moment you think you’ve cornered it.

If you persist in chasing success and consistently fall short, you will encounter a series of deep disappointments. These are not just mere setbacks; they are soul-wrenching disappointments that penetrate to the core of your being. Like sharp thorns on a seemingly beautiful rose, they prick at your spirit each time you reach out, leaving emotional scars that linger. Each failure feels like a personal betrayal, a dream deferred that saps your enthusiasm and dims the light of hope within you. These profound letdowns can hollow you out, leaving a feeling of emptiness where your passion once thrived.

Imagine sitting quietly in a park, lost in thought, when Jim Rohn, a white-haired man with twinkling, wise eyes, sits beside you. He carries the quiet authority of someone who has experienced much in life and who, during his lifetime, was celebrated for his insightful approach to personal development.

After a moment of comfortable silence, he turns to you and asks gently, “Well, how come you haven’t achieved success yet?”

His voice is soft but carries a weight that suggests deep understanding.

You find yourself opening up more than you intended, sharing, “I’ve tried for many years, but success has always eluded me. I put in the hours, worked relentlessly, and at the end of the day, I watched as everyone else got their slice of the pie, but I never got mine.” The older man nods thoughtfully as if he knows this story all too well.

His response is both shocking and eye-opening. He responds with serene confidence, “Success is something you attract, not something you pursue. It’s something you attract by becoming attractive.”

You can’t help but chuckle to yourself, misinterpreting his words, and reply, “Well, there are plenty of successful people who aren’t traditionally attractive, and unfortunately, we’re born with the looks we have.”

He flashes a gentle, knowing smile and clarifies, “Not that kind of attractive. I’m talking about becoming someone who naturally draws opportunities. It’s about being a person of value, character and action — qualities that magnetize Success.”

Encouraged by his insight, you lean in, intrigued, and ask, “So, how does one attract success then?”

His eyes light up with the question as if he’s been waiting to share this secret.

He replies earnestly, “It’s not about chasing external rewards; it’s about personal development. You can have more than you’ve got right now because you can become more than what you are right now. If you multiply your value by three or by five, you can easily multiply your income by three, five, or even ten. But the key is to work on yourself. That’s how you make yourself a magnet for Success.

His words resonate deeply, suggesting a shift from outward effort to inward growth and highlighting a pathway to better circumstances and a better self.

If you want to have a successful large business, you need to refine your leadership skills. If you aspire to be a renowned artist, enhance your innovative thinking and master new artistic techniques. For those aiming to excel in academia, strengthen your research abilities and cultivate critical thinking. Want to innovate in technology? Develop your technical expertise and learn to adapt quickly to new technological advancements.

By focusing on personal growth in these targeted ways, you make yourself a beacon for opportunities, naturally attracting the success you seek.