GLENNON: Whittling away at land ownership rights and local control

What rights do you have as a landowner? What rights does your local community have to shape how its land is used?

Maybe you haven’t noticed, but much of today’s legislative action in Illinois has those underlying questions in common. How they resolve may well shape the direction of what land ownership and local control mean.

Here are some examples, and you will see that the disputes sometimes make for unusual alliance or opposition:

The Wetlands and Small Streams Protection Act pending in the General Assembly would establish a state permitting program to regulate wetlands and small streams. Environmentalists like it, but farmers and others object that it would go way too far, regulating essentially every stream and wetland in Illinois, regardless of size.

“In a nutshell, if your neighbor doesn’t like the fact that you’re tilling a garden in your backyard, they can sue you,” says a spokesman for the Illinois Farm Bureau, which opposes it.

Across the Midwest, disputes rage over renewable energy projects, like in Piatt County, Ill., as recently profiled by KCUR. There, the county board voted down a proposed wind turbine farm, but later reversed its decision because of a new law forcing wind and solar projects through.

“In a nutshell, the governor, the speaker of the House, and the head of the Senate basically had a gun held to their head, saying you are going to vote for this or else you subjected the county to lawsuits that would break the county,” a county board member told KCUR.

In Chicago unions are fighting against suspension of Chicago’s gas-pipe replacement program — an unusual rift between Democrats and unions that have many workers employed in the natural gas industry.

“Illinois unions see it all as the start of an orchestrated war on gas, one likely to play out over years,” as Energywire reported.

Then there are pipelines for carbon capture projects. The concept itself is favored by environmentalists, but strict regulation of the needed pipelines being sought by environmentalist legislators threatens to kill the projects. A key issue is language in legislation now pending on whether local landowners can stop a project.

Illinois’ highest-in-the-nation property taxes are also fundamentally about ownership rights. Beyond the annual bill, property taxes lower values, effectively seizing owners’ equity.

And lawmakers always seem to want to expand the list of restrictions on landlords. One pending bill would prohibit owners from refusing to rent to illegal migrants.

The mother of all land ownership battles is shaping up over how the state and federal government will attempt to cram through new transmission lines to serve solar and wind projects. In a feat of astonishing incompetence, taxpayers have been subsidizing hundreds of billions of dollars of new solar and wind sites, but the task of connecting them was disregarded.

As I earlier wrote, 80% of planned solar and wind projects may be stranded with no connection, and the Chicago Tribune recently reported that hook-up times are typically taking five years even when feasible. Mainly for that reason, wind projects are now behind schedule for meeting the state’s goals for clean energy.

The problem is that the electricity grid is a morass of different owners, easements and local government restrictions, and new transmission lines are often subject to intense opposition.

To cut through that thicket, Congress and the state are looking for ways to jam approvals through, overriding local authorities and using eminent domain as necessary — forced property sales — which are extremely controversial. Many landowners and communities may not be happy with the result.

What will your land ownership mean and what local control will be left? The trend is not good.