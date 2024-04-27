MAREK: Some are born to be good people

In the late 1990s, I found a new author. This was my first taste of Mitch Albom, a former journalist and then a sports writer. While he attended Brandeis University, he became close with sociology professor, Morrie Schwartz.

One day, while watching an interview of this professor by Ted Koppel on ABC, Albom learned that this old associate was dying of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and was in the hospital.

Morrie, as I will call him, spoke in the interview of living and dying of a terminal disease. Albom felt guilty for losing touch and reconnected with Morrie in his suburban hospital in Boston. This evolved into a visit every Tuesday for discussions about life and death. Albom soon learned that Morrie could not pay his mountain of medical bills.

Albom came up with the idea that he could write a book about these discussions and pay his bills. While rejected by numerous publishing companies, Doubleday accepted the idea and published this book titled, “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The book was a huge success. Albom was able to pay all of Morrie’s medical bills before the professor passed away.

I devoured the book and was an Albom fan. He had a new career. He followed with “The Five People You Meet in Heaven,” and then, “For One More Day.” The books kept coming, and I kept reading. His career blossomed even further as he became a playwright and an accomplished musician and songwriter. He had it all.

While I lost track of the man and his evolving life for years, I was totally shocked to read an article about him and written by him in the USA Today. This man who had the literary world in the palm of his hand, decided to change his life course.

The Caring and Sharing Mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti was founded in 1980. An earthquake in 2010 found the orphanage struggling for survival. Haiti and this orphanage became Albom’s life. Haiti is the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, and the orphanage had struggled for years without their help. The most recent official poverty estimate stated that more than 6 million individuals in Haiti lived below the poverty level of $2.42 per day, and another half million lived below the extreme poverty level of $1.12 per day. The Mission was desperate.

In came Albom and his wife. This followed with their adoption of Chika, a 5-year-old Haitian orphan girl. The child fought various health problems leading to her death with a brain tumor. They helped with her surgery but lost her at the age of 7. Albom featured her in his book, “Finding Chika.” Albom shares in his book that “Chika gave us the blessing of having a family, even late in life. Her courage was an inspiration and continues to motivate us to take care of all the other kids.”

Until quite recently, Albom spent most of his life raising funds to keep the orphanage in Haiti running. His and his wife’s goals were to provide the best education, medical care and nourishment for these parentless children. For many, the biggest change was having a meal every day let alone three. Albom believes that this is a moral obligation to help such children who have no choice of their circumstances. While COVID-19 slowed much of the progress and even the contributions from outside the country, the Alboms worked on with a fair amount of time in Haiti.

Then all hell broke loose on March 3, 2024. With the help of the guards, a number of prisoners in one of the jails escaped, became armed, released other prisoners, and tried to take over the entire government and the country. The Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, announced plans to resign as he sat safely in Puerto Rico. The U.S. government declared a Haiti Level 4: Do Not Travel destination. The country was locked down in grave danger to all.

Many foreigners were stuck in Haiti, including Albom. Getting out seemed more and more impossible. Perhaps because Albom had worked those years for the Detroit Free Press, Michigan U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, an Army veteran herself, came forward. She had helped Michigan U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga’s son out of Afghanistan the year before.

Albom was sheltering in place near the orphanage for a week with no way of leaving. Finally, McClain, frustrated with the lack of American government help, went to an old friend, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, an Army veteran who had served in the 82nd Airborne Command and had worked with the Afghanistan situation. Mills started making the arrangements.

They found a used helicopter, made some immediate repairs and made a plan. Albom didn’t want the helicopter to land near the orphanage for fear it could be compromised. There were nine intended passengers who were advised that they could only bring the clothes that they were wearing. The helicopter landed at the secret spot the next Monday, and all were flown to the Dominican Republic.

A lot about a country we know so little about, but to think that a famous author would risk his life for the children of this backward country is refreshing. But Mitch Albom is not done. Having attended to the Mission since 2010, he has known many people there who have been unable to escape as he did. He is working to help them escape. Also, he is pleading for more financial help to save that Mission and its children. My hat is off to you, Mr. Albom