JACKSON: We have to want to protect schools from gun violence

Protect the children by any means necessary sounds really good in theory. Typically, immediately after a school shooting that takes the lives of innocent, defenseless children and staff, such an emotionally fervor can garner a lot of support. Then it quiets down and any means necessary is saddled with limitations.

In the never-ending, never partisan task of protecting school children and staff from gun violence, another state has passed legislation permitting school teachers to carry handguns at school. Roughly 30 states allow some form of permission for school teachers and some staff to carry a gun while at school. Illinois is not one of those states.

In response to last year’s school shooting in Nashville that resulted in six deaths including three children, Tennessee has just joined that list. A bill allowing some Tennessee educators to conceal carry awaits the governor’s signature. Although the measure passed by a large majority, the new law has been met with loud, passionate disapproval. Some gun-reform advocates have even called the law “nothing but a disaster and tragedy waiting to happen” and claiming, “Our children’s lives are at stake.”

Supporters of the bill argue that armed teachers and school staff will be required to undergo training and that the bill is permissive and not mandatory, and that the ultimate decision will be left up to local law enforcement and the administrative authority at each school. In addition to training, criminal and mental health background checks will be required of all applicants. Proponents also claim that trained teachers can increase school security and point out the need to address the long police response time to reach rural areas.

Opponents counter those claims saying it is “burdening teachers with the responsibilities of confronting an assailant with a gun while keeping an entire classroom safe.” Because there is no requirement to disclose which teacher or staff may be carrying a gun, the decision has riled some parents. Citing the opportunity for a gun left unattended in a classroom that could result in unintended consequences, some parents want the right to know what classroom has a gun and the right to give permission for their child not to attend that class. Others expressed concerns that the 40 hours of training required to carry a gun in school is not intensive enough.

It has been 25 years since the Columbine High School shooting. There have been more than 400 school shootings since. Nearly 500 people have been killed in school shootings since 1999. More than three-fifths states allow teachers to carry guns. There have been no reports of a teacher shooting a student in school. Facts do not support the argument that arming teachers would provide a greater threat to students.

The debate whether to arm teachers has to go beyond emotion. The top priority has to be protection of students and staff. The focus since Columbine has been on reactionary measures. There needs to be a proactive approach. Until that happens, equipping staff with the ability to thwart or at least minimize a threat does not seem out of line.

When it comes to protecting lives of vulnerable school children, fully trained and equipped teachers as a first line of defense is not “insane” as one Tennessee lawmaker proclaimed. If teachers are willing to pay for their own weapon and training, that is a risk worth taking.

We entrust educators to nurture and expand the minds of our children. Why can’t that same level of trust be given to teachers to protect the lives of our children? Why can’t schools be given the same level of security as other institutions that have zero to very minimal threat of gun violence and eliminate the need for teachers to expand their responsibilities?

We can protect our schools. We just have to really want to.