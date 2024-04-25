MOORE: Counting the cost

We’ve all been there before, standing at a crossroads, faced with a major decision that could shape our future. Pacing back and forth, you ask yourself, “Should I? Shouldn’t I? What if it doesn’t work out? Do I really believe in this? What should I do?” Each question adds weight to the decision, making the moment feel monumental.

It all boils down to this: Are you willing to pay the price?

Everything has a cost, and each decision requires something from us — be it time, money, effort, or even a piece of our peace of mind. We’re asking ourselves whether we can handle the potential losses and whether the potential gains are worth that sacrifice.

Consider the decision to propose or accept a marriage proposal. It’s not just about the romantic moment or the excitement of starting a life together. It’s about considering whether you’re ready to intertwine your life with another’s, accepting all their strengths and flaws, supporting each other through every challenge, and celebrating every triumph. It’s a lifelong commitment that demands emotional investment and the readiness to grow together, even when the path gets rocky.

Or think about starting a business meant to revolutionize an industry. It’s about the grueling hours of planning, the financial risk and the personal strain it can place on your relationships. It means stepping into a competitive arena, ready to persist through setbacks and failures, with the vision of creating something transformative.

Then there’s the choice of a career path, especially one that’s demanding or high-stakes, like becoming a surgeon or a human rights lawyer. These professions require years of intense education and training, immense dedication, and, often, personal sacrifices. The costs are high — not just in time and money but also in the emotional toll of high-pressure environments. Yet, the rewards can be substantial: the ability to profoundly save lives, influence positive change or contribute to justice.

Imagine the historical decision faced by George Washington when he chose to stand up against the British Empire. Here was a man, a farmer and a soldier weighing the immense risk of leading a fledgling group of colonies in rebellion against one of the world’s mightiest powers. The personal stakes were enormous: the potential loss of his life, his family’s safety and his property. The cost of failure was not just personal ruin but the collapse of an unprecedented aspiration for democratic governance.

Yet, the potential gain of a free and independent nation guided his decision, marking a pivotal turn in history.

In the middle of the night, he must have muttered to himself, “It’s a high cost to pay.”

Taking on any of these ventures could mean investing significant resources. It might disrupt your current routine, pushing you to work tirelessly into the foreseeable future.

Imagine this: After a long day at your day job, you come home only to begin another shift, painstakingly laying the groundwork for your dreams.

Are you ready to commit to such an extent? It’s in moments like these that careful deliberation becomes crucial. Starting with a burst of motivation is one thing, but can you maintain that drive until the end, or is this enthusiasm merely a fleeting interest?

Will the late nights and early mornings chip away at your well-being, or will they be the stepping stones to fulfillment and success? Each decision, with its inherent risks and rewards, is a step towards defining who we are and what we can achieve.

Reflecting on these questions helps us gauge our readiness and prepare our hearts and minds for the journey ahead. Are you able to pay the price? Can you afford the cost?

As you stand at your crossroads, pondering whether to advance or divert your path, weigh the cost meticulously — each decision carries profound consequences. Consider not only what might be lost but also the potential gains.

Is this path true to your heart? The decision is yours alone. Counting the cost can bring substantial worry, but worry not. Take a moment, breathe deeply and step forward with courage. After careful deliberation, you’ll find that your choice will align with your deepest convictions, for you have fully counted the cost.