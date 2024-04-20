More needs to be done at dangerous intersection

When is enough, enough? We all know too well how dangerous the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and Kankakee County’s 12000 North Road (County Line Road) is for all who travel those roads. The reasons are many for the number of accidents that have occurred there – poor road design, driver inattentiveness, excessive speed – but there has to be a solution.

As reported by the Daily Journal’s Jeff Bonty, there have been 55 crashes at the intersections since 2022, and the 54th crash on March 28 claimed two lives. They won’t be the last if something isn’t done soon. Also, there have been numerous serious injuries included in those 55 crashes.

Manteno Fire Protection District Chief Scott O’Brien, whose department has responded to most of those crashes, has sent numerous emails to state agencies involved, the Illinois Department of Transportation as well as state legislators for that area — Thaddeus Jones, D-South Holland, and Napoleon Harris, D-Dolton — about the number of crashes at the site.

After the tragic deaths on March 28, there was some action by IDOT as it placed flashing yellow lights and warning signs for motorists traveling on Route 50, and flashing red lights for drivers in both directions on east-west 12000 North Road (on the side of the road and not overhead).

“This will hopefully slow it down, but it needs to be re-engineered,” O’Brien said.

In addition, rumble strips have been also embedded in the pavement on 12000 North Road on the east side of Route 50 by Kankakee County Highway Department, and Peotone Townships is expected to do so on the west side. We applaud IDOT’s and local officials’ most recent action, but it’s not the best solution for the long-term safety of motorists.

It was also noted that there are eight government agencies and the Canadian National Railway that have a say in the jurisdiction of the matter which makes a complicated intersection even more complex. Simply, there has to be a more expeditious remedy.

We understand how local, state and federal governments’ roles are often criticized for being too intrusive to one’s lives, but at times it’s absolutely necessary. Sometimes it’s the government’s responsibility to pass laws and make rules that keep people safe from themselves. That’s why laws have been passed for seatbelts and speed limits for example.

Other solutions that O’Brien and local officials have trumpeted include adding turning lanes on Route 50; making the intersection a four-way stop, or even better, installing stop lights. It’s also time for the state of Illinois and IDOT to explore again the possibility of building the shelved Illiana Expressway. As that area of the region continues to grow with warehouses in Monee and Elwood and the planned Gotion battery factory in Manteno, truck traffic is only going to continue to increase. Agencies must have some foresight in planning roads and highways.

We understand those all come at a cost to the state and taxpayers. No matter the cost, a price shouldn’t be placed on human life.