MAREK: What is dollar devaluation?

Occasionally, a community course is offered that appeals to me and at the same time seems a bit too specialized for my understanding. This was true this past week when a college dean presented a program on the devaluation of the dollar.

What did that mean? I am not an economist by any means, but I can listen. So, I went to this hour and a half lecture, and I came away with a serious concern for my country.

The professor of economics had the facts, and he shared many of them with his audience. Some of those facts really blindsided me. For example, he told us that the economics of this country are far more serious than most of us believe. The fact that really stuck out was that two-thirds of the American public have less than $30,000 of equity. That counts their homes, cars, retirement funds, cash and all personal property.

Then he turned to the national debt. It grew $6 trillion over the past year, and over $20 trillion in the past 8. While that term in the trillions is so easy to say, let’s look it written out. $20,000,000,000,000. Twelve zeros! The prediction is that it will reach $165 trillion by 2050. That debt will have a ratio of 165% to the gross national product of our country. Our country already has the highest debt to GNP ratio of all major countries. It also means in 2050 that probably 40% of the national income will go to pay the interest on our debt.

Then, he explained that this increase debt leads to the devaluation of our dollar against other currencies around the world. As we know, the dollar is the new gold standard or reserve currency against which world currencies are based. There is serious talk from places like China, India and even Russia that perhaps the dollar should be removed as the standard due to our increased financial problems. The dollar is still supported by most nations, but if that were to happen, imports would increase in cost. While it may lead to increased American production with more exports, the prices of goods sold abroad in dollars would also go down.

Inflation does not help this condition nor does personal, non-governmental debt. There have been many recent corporate bankruptcies. Consumer debt, with credit cards as the leader, has exploded in the past 8 years. One reason is the lack of control in consumer spending. Look at the increase in travel and tourism we have faced since COVID.

For a comparison, in 1981 at the beginning of the Reagan presidency, the national debt was a mere $1 trillion. In the next 44 years, it reached $35 trillion with no end in sight. Programs where citizens can receive government funding has grown from 20 such funds to over 200. The economic joke is that when Congress institutes a “beneficial” program for two years, it never goes away. Thus, the increase. The forgiveness of student debt is just one of many.

But the federal government is not alone. The professor shared with us that 48 of the 50 states are underfunded in their retirement accounts for their employees, with New Jersey leading the pack with 25% underfunded. Illinois is not that far behind.

Where does the solution lie? One area of somewhat conservative spending has been in national defense, only going up 1% in 2023. But that seems a bit scary for a place to become conservative with the world situation being what it is. The other choices become more unpleasant. First, one of the leading increases is in Medicare and Social Security. We have more and more new recipients every year, and that number far exceeds the number of those recipients who die off.

Another way that seems impossible is to increase taxes, especially on the wealthy. There has been talk that the richest have so many write-offs, that a higher rate on money income will not really hurt the super wealthy. If there were to be a wealthy tax, based on assets as well as income, it would bring substantial tax benefits.

And what chance of that is there? The wealthy rule the politicians, and any candidate who preaches increased taxation will be creamed in any election, in fundraising, and I guess even in posting a bond for a defendant politician. Our present electoral system will not let these politicians reduce the deficit by raising taxes on the rich or cutting benefits for the needy. And this is true of both political parties. Remember the Illinois Governor who signed the bill creating an Illinois income tax. He could not get reelected.

Term limits might help the elected official do the right thing for the country rather than destroy his or her reelection chances. But the politician will never vote in term limits in the federal government, or for that matter most state and local elected officials thus ending his or her reign.

I do have an answer to rid this everlasting term of office, and that is to vote in a term limit for the House and Senate. The way you might get that to work is if there is an exemption for existing office holders. At least the person is not outing him or herself, but only the future elected officials.

The speaker’s closing comment was even more disturbing. He reported that 60% of young adults in our country do not believe that democracy has served them well. I guess they should then be asked what acceptable alternative they might choose, but they don’t seem to have an answer for that either. I walked away a bit smarter but quite disturbed, not for my 81-year-old self, but for our children and grandchildren. As Mark Twain once said, “I am an old man, and I have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened.”

So, do I worry too much?