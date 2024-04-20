JACKSON: Political correctness gone awry

A North Carolina high school student was given a three-day suspension for asking for clarification of an English assignment. That in itself sounds ridiculous. What makes it even more ridiculous is the specific reason he was disciplined.

During an English class discussion on word meaning, the students were tasked with using the word “alien.” One student asked, “Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?” After another student expressed disappointment in his use of the term and threatened to fight, and the matter was taken to the school office.

The Central Davidson High School administration deemed his question to be offensive, disrespectful and racist. The 16-year-old student explained that he was merely asking a question and did not direct it at any specific person or any group. He clarified his comment by saying, “I wasn’t speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term “illegal alien” is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary.”

Although he is correct, the school determined his remark was indeed racist and warranted a suspension.

The family once lived in England, and the student remarked that Britons living in the U.S. also need green cards. The boy’s parents also pointed out to the assistant principal that the term “illegal alien” is used as federal code and is widely used by the media.

The student is also an athlete, and his parents fear the racism label in his file will affect his potential to get a college scholarship. The family, justifiably so, has hired an attorney.

Sadly, but expectedly, this matter has become a political and racial issue. It is neither. It is an English interpretation issue that could have and should have been resolved in the classroom. It was an English class. What better opportunity for the class to settle this matter. Why couldn’t the instructor have afforded the student the opportunity to defend himself by writing an essay about his intent?

A teachable moment was lost once it left the classroom. It was a blatantly irresponsible emotional reaction by an authority figure that has negatively impacted a child’s educational future. And once it went public, it caused discord in the community.

The school has agreed to look further into the situation. The Davidson County School handbook says that, “schools may place restrictions on a student’s right to free speech when the speech is obscene, abusive, promoting illegal drug use, or is reasonably expected to cause a substantial disruption to the school day.” It does not take a linguist or legalist to know that the kid’s comment did not violate any part of this school policy.

There was nothing obscene or abusive about asking the teacher to distinguish between the two types of aliens. By the kid’s admission, there was nothing offensive, implied or explicit by his request for clarity. One person took offense. One person gave those words permission to offend. And a few adults in charge of expanding the minds of our future blew it out of proportion.

This moment of potential enlightenment was sacrificed for overzealousness sake. We, especially our youth, should not have to be vigilantly guarded when exercising our first constitutionally guaranteed right of expression. If we continue to ban words that can be found offensive to just one person, soon there will be no American English dictionary.

This could have been handled in house and so much better. There was a simpler and more appropriate way for the teacher to deal with this. But, although the administration seems to have, at least the teacher didn’t throw a book at him for saying the “A” word.