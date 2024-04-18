ANOTHER VIEW: Team owners tell their fans to show them the money

Taxpayers pay the price when owners of popular professional sports franchises play hardball.

Sports fans love their teams, and owners of professional sports teams love to exploit that affection in efforts to win taxpayer support for new facilities.

That’s why two Chicago teams — MLB’s White Sox and the NFL’s Bears — are hoping — and apparently expecting — their requests for financial assistance in building sports super-venues will be forthcoming.

So far, however, it’s been a tough sell, at least in public.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has thrown cold water on the White Sox plans, saying elected officials have to be very careful in how they spend taxpayer money. Just this week, Senate President Don Harmon stated there is “next to no appetite to fund a new stadium with taxpayer dollars.”

Part of the reason is the timing. Both teams are playing in stadiums that are not all that old. The Sox ballpark, which is lacking in charm, is roughly 30 years old, and the Bears stadium is around 20. Both were built with taxpayer assistance, and both have pending bond debts.

The Sox and Bears, naturally, are promising their multibillion-dollar ventures will more than pay for themselves because of ancillary developments that will generate gushers of tax dollars.

Caveat emptor. These sorts of claims are part of the standard sales pitch, and there are no guarantees.

In fact, critics charge those guarantees are mere sophistry not born out by the facts.

In their book “Fields of Failure,” authors Ryan Lanier and Thomas Schatz argue taxpayer-subsidized stadiums “often have a negative impact on taxpayers” and have become a “scourge on this nation” that cost “billions of dollars each year in new expenses and lost revenues.”

Fans do get to keep their teams, but at a cost to all.

In the case of the White Sox, owner Jerry Reinsdorf recently gave a cost estimate of $4 billion “for the first phase of the ballpark project,” according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

The 87-year-old said his team can’t be competitive without it and suggested his heirs will be forced to sell the team, perhaps moving it to Nashville. Last time Reinsdorf sought state aid for a new stadium, he threatened to move the team to Florida.

Meanwhile, the Bears want to build a $1.5 billion stadium in the city.

Ironically, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that both the Bears and Sox are “eyeing the same portion of the city’s hotel tax” as a source of taxpayer funds.

While the elected officials’ public comments are revealing, there’s no doubt these deals will be addressed behind the scenes. If they are completed — a big if — the costs to taxpayers will be disguised to minimize public scrutiny.

That’s just how the game is played. Authors Lanier and Schatz noted “public financing has become the rule, rather than the exception” since 1953, when Milwaukee “enticed the Boston Braves to move west with the promise” of a new, publicly built stadium.

Since 2000, they note that U.S. states and localities have spent $43.1 billion to build professional sports stadiums. Politicians’ rhetoric aside, that’s the real state of play.